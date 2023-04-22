The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/Sport/Horsham District League

Edenhope-Apsley came from behind to defeat Taylors Lake in the HDFNL's second round

John Hall
By John Hall
Updated April 23 2023 - 1:23pm, first published April 22 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Teams took to fields around the Wimmera for the second round of the Horsham District Football Netball League on Saturday, April 22.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree at Macleay College in Sydney.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.