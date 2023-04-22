Teams took to fields around the Wimmera for the second round of the Horsham District Football Netball League on Saturday, April 22.
Taylors Lake vs. Edenhope-Apsley
Taylors Lake showed in the early quarters of their game against the Edenhope-Apsley Saints that they are no longer a club you can take it easy against.
Each outfit flexed it's offensive power, but The Saints were the first to find the posts and quickly built a three-goal lead.
Some tough defending against Laker's full forward James Magner cost the Saints, the former AFL player slotted three of his nine goals off the back off free kicks in the first quarter.
The Lakers looked in control as the first break neared, but a free kick paid after the final buzzer left the sides on equal ground.
The contest through the centre was tough in the second quarter, as neither team found things easy moving the ball forward.
The Lakers did manage to poke through enough to claim a 64-51 lead going into the half-time break.
Edenhope-Apsley dominated the onfield contest through the third, they moved the ball forward well on offence and while Taylor's Lake tried to bring it out of their end, the Saints were quick to turn it over.
As the difference shrank, each teams defence lifted and scoring was kept low.
In the closing minutes of the third period, Edenhope-Apsley stuck their noses in front to lead by four-points with a quarter of football to go.
A nine-point lead for the Saints, early in the fourth put the pressure onto the home team, who struggled to get the ball forward of the wing.
As the clock ticked down, the Saints slowed play down and ran the game out for a gritty 109-92 win.
Jeparit-Rainbow vs. Kalkee
2022's HDFNL runners-up, Kalkee, look to have fallen further in the off season as many might have predicted.
The Kee's suffered their second drubbing in as many weeks, this time at the hands of the Jeparit-Rainbow Storm.
The Storm won every quarter of the game with Peter Weir splitting the posts five times.
Harrow-Balmoral vs. Natimuk United
From the heights of holding the defending premiers to a draw, to a 99-point loss to the Southern Roos, the start of Natimuk United's season has been turbulent.
This weekend, The Rams only managed a score of 9-4-58, while Harrow-Balmoral racked up 24-13-157.
Harrow-Balmoral's senior playing group proved a huge difference in the contest again, Nick Pekin (5) and coach, Jai Thompson (4) lead the teams goal scoring.
Quentin Willmott had a particularly strong showing in Harrow-Balmoral's reserves side, claiming a nine-goal bag alongside Bronte Shrive's five.
Kaniva-Leeor United vs. Pimpinio
The Kaniva-Leeor Cougars showed in round two, their first round win was not a flash in the pan.
The x-factor in KLU's 115-110 win this week was accuracy in the offensive end.
KLU only found the posts 25-times to the Tigers 30, but only missed the centre pair seven times.
Laharum vs. Swifts
The Swifts were clinical on their trip to Laharum's Cameron Oval, they kept the Demon's scoreless through the first quarter, and only allowed them one-point in the third and fourth.
And, keeping a strong defence didn't hamper the Baggies offense either, they amassed a total of 127 points against the Demons' 21, to announce to the league that you can't right off the Swifts after their round one loss to KLU.
Noah Stirling lead the scoring with four goals and was named best on park.
In the reserve grade, The Swifts' Seth Blake kicked 12-goals to top the scoring for the match.
Rupanyup vs. Noradjuha-Quantong
The Rupanyup Panthers has picked up it's first win of the 2023 HDFNL.
The defending premiers lead all four quarters of its home game against the Noradjuha-Quantong Bombers to finish with a score of 90-56.
Mitch Musgrove, Jordan Wiedemann, Lachlan Weidemann, Mitchell Gleeson, Blake Turner and Daniel Schaper were named as the best players on the park for Rupanyup.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree at Macleay College in Sydney.
