Both Ararat and Dimboola had big wins, Minyip Murtoa held Stawell at bay in round two of the WFNL on April 22.
Warrack Eagles v Dimboola Roos
After celebrating the centenary of Anzac Park and the Ode of Remembrance, Dimboola wasted little time.
Vice Captain Darcy Dubois kicked the game's first goal from a set shot before Aisea Raikiwasa added a second goal.
At the other end of Anzac Park, Jake O'Donnell kicked the first goal for the Eagles as they started to look dangerous on the counterattack.
Michael Graham kicked his first goal of the afternoon as the Roos took an eleven-point lead into quarter time.
Dimboola coach Jack Landt was pleased with his side's first-quarter performance.
Stringing together chain marking was highlighted by Landt, whilst he would have liked to be more efficient inside the forward 50.
Both sides traded goals early in the second term.
Sam Godden converted a tight set shot for the Roos, and Connor Inkster replied for the Eagles eight minutes in.
Warrack made it two consecutive goals.
Ruck Matthew Johns took a strong contested mark in the left forward pocket and snapped across his body.
The strong second quarter was capped off with a Max Inkster goal from a 50-metre penalty.
Warrack trailed 5.6.36 to 7.7.49 at the main break.
Dimboola kicked an early major in the third term as they looked to wrestle back some of the momentum.
Godden added another goal, and there were ominous signs for the home side.
Graham kicked two goals quickly, and at the last change the margin was 38 points in favour of the Roos.
The Eagles had not dropped their heads in the huddle.
The main talking point was simplifying their efforts at stoppages and ensuring they had deep entries inside its forward 50.
The Eagles started the final quarter just as they had hoped.
Dane Stweart kicked the quarter's first goal eight minutes in.
Billy Hayes answered back for the Roos after he converted a set shot from right half-forward.
From there, the Roos kicked away and recorded an even 10-goal win.
Full time, Warrack 10.8.68, Dimboola 19.14.128.
Goalkickers
Warrack: M. Inkster 2, M. Johns 2, J O'Donnell 2, C. Inkster, D. Stewart, L. Stewart, A. Watts.
Dimboola: M. Stewart 7, S. Godden 5, B. Hayes 2, W. Barber, D. Dubois, J. Landt, L. Mackley, A. Raikiwasa, J. Ross.
Best
Warrack: J O'Donnell, D. Stewart, M. Inkster, M. Johns, S. McKenzie, C. Powell.
Dimboola: S. Godden, M. Graham, B. Miller, M. Rosier, B. Hayes, J. Oneill.
Stawell Warriors v Minyip Murtoa Burras
Minyip Murtoa kept Stawell scoreless in the second half at Central Park and recorded a 9.12.66 to 6.3.39 win.
Mitch Thorp booted five of the Warriors' six goals, and captain Jack Walker added the other.
Thorp and Paul Summers were two of Stawell's better players.
Will Cameron and Nicholas Caris kicked two goals a piece for the Burras.
Key defender Tanner Smith and Lachlan Jones featured in the best.
Nhill Tigers v Ararat Rats
At Davis Park, Ararat took care of Nhill 21.14.140 to 3.3.21.
Both Jacob Bates and Tom Williamson kicked four goals each.
Brody Giffen and Tom Mills impressed for the Rats.
Frazer Driscoll kicked two of the three goals for the Tigers and stood out alongside Darcy Honeymoon.
Zach Louder kicked eight goals in the reserves, and Brady Weppner kicked six in the Rats' 25.19.169 to 1.1.7 win.
Read more: Teenage star a 'natural' at CrossFit comp
Horsham Demons v Horsham Saints
This match will be played on Sunday, April 23 at Horsham City Oval.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.