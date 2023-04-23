Netballers took to courts throughout the Wimmera for round two of the 2023 Horsham District Football Netball League season.
Pimpinio, Rupanyup, Laharum, Edenhope-Apsley and Kalkee keep on with their winning ways, while Natimuk United has earned its first points on the competition ladder.
Jeparit-Rainbow vs. Kalkee
The Jeparit-Rainbow Storm have pushed Kalkee in their second round meeting.
Kalkee would have come into the match as heavy favourites having dealt a 44-point win to Harrow-Balmoral in round one.
So a seven-point loss (55-48), after winning the first quarter, is a sign of strength for the Storm.
Jedah Huf and Clair McDonald were named best on court for the Kee's while Storm captain, Penny Fisher, lead her team well in defeat and earned a best player nod herself.
Read more: Teenage star a 'natural' at CrossFit comp
Laharum vs. Swifts
The Laharum Demons were too good for the Swifts when the sides met at Laharum's Cameron oval.
Laharum out paced the Swifts from the game's start, giving the visitors no chance to catch up.
The Demons won each of the games four quarters and ended with a 30 goal win.
Laharum's goal shooter, Caitlin Story was merciless under the opponents net, sinking 51 of her team's 68 goals.
Emalie Iredell was also particularly strong, playing in the goal attack position and picking up a best player nod alongside Story.
Rupanyup vs. Noradjuha-Quantong
Rupnayup Panthers has doubled up on it's round one win over the Rams with a seven-point victory over the Noradjuha-Quantong Bombers.
The side that languished at the bottom of last years HDFNL continues to show they are a team not to be forgotten about in 2023.
The Bombers lead a tight first quarter, heading to the first huddle with one-point over the Panthers.
But, a strong second and third quarter for Rupanyup left a final quarter task too great for NQ.
The final score read 53-44.
Read more: Swifts, Navarre discuss possible merger
Taylors Lake vs. Edenhope-Apsley
The defending HDFNL premiers proved too strong for Taylors Lake in their second game back in the A grade competition.
The Saints were quick to build a big lead, at the first break, they had a 16-point cushion, and at half-time, the score was 35-9.
The Lakers surged in the third, but the damage was already done and the Saints continued to run up the score in the fourth.
The difference when the final siren rang was 39 (61-22).
Harrow-Balmoral vs. Natimuk United
The Natimuk United Rams earned its first points for the HDFNL ladder after defeating the Harrow-Balmoral Southern Roos.
The Southern Roos would be happy to have had a closer match this round after their 44-point loss to Kalkee in round one.
The Southern Roos only lost two quarters of play against the Rams, holding the difference steady through the second and fourth.
Rosie Close and Jorja Jones were named best on court for the Southern Roos, while Emily Hateley and Ebony Klowss earned the same for the Rams.
Kaniva-Leeor United vs. Pimpinio
The Pimpinio Tigers picked up a strong win on the road, as they defeated the Kaniva-Leeor United Cougars, 69-44.
The Tigers held a three-point lead at the first break, and 12 at half time.
The Cougars brought them back to 10 in the third period, but the Tigers finished strong to push their lead out to 25.
Youth lead the Tigers to victory, with Tahlia Thompson picking up 40 goals and being named best-on-court.
Lana Ellis combined with Thompson to make a particularly dangerous goaling combination.
For the latest in HDFNL news from across the league, click HERE
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree at Macleay College in Sydney.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree at Macleay College in Sydney.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.