Nhill had a triumphant home return in A Grade, whilst Dimboola and Stawell had convincing wins in WFNL round two netball.
Warrack Eagles v Dimboola Roos
It was a fast-paced start at Anzac Park as players relished the dry conditions.
The ball zipped around the court in the early stages of the first quarter, and the mid-courters from both sides had their work cut out for them.
An up-tempo first quarter ended 12 to 17 in favour of Dimboola.
In the Eagles' quarter-time huddle, Jess Kelly's focus was on holding the space and leading all the way through so that passing lanes were not clogged.
This impacted the second quarter as the Eagles restricted Dimboola to 10 goals.
Kelly was particularly strong in the defensive circle, whilst Emma Koschitzke found pockets of space all over the court.
At half-time, Dimboola led Warrack 27 to 21.
At the long break, Roos coach Ant Toet focused on attacking positioning and trying to disrupt Kelly and Tianee Hinton in the defensive circle.
For Dimboola, centre Tillie Menzel and goal-attack Billie Barber impressed in the first half.
The Roos put their foot down in the third term with a 15-goal to eight quarter.
The warmer weather this early in the season meant that the players started to fatigue.
Despite being 13 goals down at the last change, Kelly was upbeat in the Eagles huddle.
Kelly's message was centred around belief and chipping away at the lead.
An eleven-goal last quarter was not enough for the Eagles. They were defeated by 17 goals.
The full-time score was Warrack 40, Dimboola 57.
Centre Abby Roberts and goal attack Nicola Clyne featured in the best for Warrack.
For Dimboola, Hannah Dubious, who played wing attack, centre and wing defence was important, and so was Emma Griffiths at wing defence.
Nhill Tigers v Ararat Rats
The Tigers celebrated Amy Pilgrim Memorial Round in round two.
After a tense start at Davis Park, the Tigers led 11 goals to eight at quarter-time.
A 15-goal second term for Nhill meant that Ararat had to push the tempo in the second half.
Having to overcome a nine-goal deficit in the last term, Nhill did not let up.
An 18-goal last quarter cemented its 55 to 33-goal win.
Stawell Warriors v Minyip Murtoa Burras
The Warriors got off to a fast start at Central Park against the Burras and never looked back.
A 19 to five first-quarter meant the Burras had to chase for the remainder of the match.
Minyip Murtoa upped its scoring output but was unable to catch the Warriors.
The full-time score was Stawell 61, Minyip Murtoa 40.
Dakota Cosson and Lauren Homden featured in the Warriors' best.
For the Burras, Maddison Morgan and Lucy Brand stood out.
Horsham Demons v Horsham Saints
This match will be played on Sunday, April 23.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
