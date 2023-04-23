The Wimmera Mail-Times
Roos, Warriors and Tigers win, grand final rematch awaits | WFNL round two review

Lucas Holmes
Lucas Holmes
April 23 2023 - 12:00pm
Nhill had a triumphant home return in A Grade, whilst Dimboola and Stawell had convincing wins in WFNL round two netball.

