The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy
Football Netball Preview

2022 Toohey Medalist Kieran Delahunty faces former club as Burras hosts Giants

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
April 26 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saints key forward Jarrod Garth kicked four goals in round two against the Demons. Garth will do battle against Stawell spearhead Mitch Thorp in round three of the WFNL. Picture by Lucas Holmes.
Saints key forward Jarrod Garth kicked four goals in round two against the Demons. Garth will do battle against Stawell spearhead Mitch Thorp in round three of the WFNL. Picture by Lucas Holmes.

The top five will continue to be shaped in round three of the WFNL as Minyip Murtoa hosts Southern Mallee in an early top-five matchup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Reporter

I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.