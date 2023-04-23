The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Horsham Saints defeat Demons in Anzac clash to conclude round two of the WFNL

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
Updated April 23 2023 - 7:23pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Horsham Saints have defeated its crosstown rival, Horsham Demons, on Sunday, April 23.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Reporter

I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.