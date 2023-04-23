The Horsham Saints have defeated its crosstown rival, Horsham Demons, on Sunday, April 23.
A large crowd flocked to City Oval for the annual ANZAC clash.
The Saints prevailed 11.13.79 to 7.6.48.
Forward Jarrod Garth got out the back and strolled into an open goal square for the match's first goal.
Garth made it two goals in a matter of minutes after he was infringed in a marking contest.
The left-footed Garth slotted the set shot from the left forward pocket.
Horsham co-captain Cullen Williams got his side on the scoreboard after he converted a set shot in the right forward pocket.
Quarter time Horsham Demons 2.1.13, Horsham Saints 4.3.27.
In the Demons huddle at quarter time, coach Tyler Blake was after his players to establish their running game.
After a scuffle broke out after the quarter-time siren, the second quarter commenced with a Mitch Martin free kick.
And Martin kicked the opening goal of the second term for the Saints.
Max Bunworth replied for the Demons, who quickly made it two consecutive goals.
The Saints gave away another 50-metre free kick. Williams kicked his second goal.
This resurgence came on the back of Blake, who took the game on with his run and carry.
Brady Pope also picked up disposals across the ground.
Saints Captain Angus Martin proved tough to deal with in the first half.
He was stout defensively but also calm and composed with the ball in hand.
The Saints' defence continued to nullify the Demons' forward line.
At the other end of the ground, they kicked goals quickly.
Will Kennedy kicked off a step from outside the arc before Gage Wright took a strong contested mark after the centre bounce and converted the set shot from close range.
Horsham was held to 1.1 in the third term.
Three-quarter time Horsham Demons 5.3.33, Horsham Saints 10.11.71.
In the three-quarter time huddle, Saints coach Ben Knott ensured his team would stay focused in the last term.
"Don't get sucked into their game, Knott said.
The main focus was on holding their positions and structures.
Jordan Motton did not need a second chance after he missed a set shot right on the three-quarter time siren.
Motton converted the set shot hard up against the boundary line to tick the scoreboard over.
Horsham quickly made it two goals in a row but could not further reduce the deficit.
A 50-metre free kick to Saints' Judd Wright put the result out of reach for the Demons, as the Saints claimed bragging rights by 31 points.
Goal kickers
Demons: C. Williams 3, T. Blake, M. Bunworth, J. Motton, H. Pope.
Saints: J. Garth 3, M. Bryan 2, G. Wright 2, W. Kennedy, M. Martin, W. Taylor, J. Wright.
Best
Demons: B. Pope, B. Janetzki, H. Hair, S. Janetzki, B. Carberry, B. Lakin.
Saints: A. Martin, P. Knott, M. Bryan, W. Kennedy, W. Taylor, G. Wright.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
