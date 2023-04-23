Ringmaster of the Wimmera Steampunk Festival at the weekend, Chan Uoy, transformed Dimboola into a celebration of the weird and the wonderful and drew people from the region and far beyond to a street party of unimaginable proportions.
The town became the stage and the people became the cast, with costumes ranging from the weird and the wonderful, but mostly the unique.
"Last year we didn't take bookings and we were taken by surprise when 2500 people turned up," Chan said.
"We learned from that and took bookings this year, we closed off four streets for the Saturday night street party instead of one and we catered for all tastes in food and drinks."
Men and women strolled along the promenade of Dimboola amongst illuminated trees, wearing bustles, bustiers, face masks, top hats and feathers, carrying muskets and parasols to a backdrop of vintage cars and giant images projected onto buildings.
"It's hard to give an accurate figure of how many have been here over the four days," Chan said.
"But we anticipated doubling last year's number of 2500."
The festival began on Thursday night with a play, events kicked of Friday with authors, courthouses, steampunk creations and a degustation in the evening.
The program for the main event on Saturday night included music, plays, vintage cars, a lantern procession, multicultural dancers, and a flash mob with the streets lined with market stalls, a gin degustation, a devonshire tea, barbeques, a brass band and street food vans.
In the lead up to the event Chan said, "it is important to acknowledge the Wimmera Steampunk Festival embraces so many of the cultures in our region."
The first Wimmera Steampunk Festival was held in 2022. The next one is planned for April 12, 2025.
