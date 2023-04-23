The Horsham Saints have continued its winning ways over rivals the Horsham Demons on Sunday, April 2023.
Crowds filled the St Brigid's Stadium for the annual Anzac clash, which doubled as the grand final rematch of 2022.
It did not take long to understand why these two sides played off for the premiership.
The match was played at a frantic pace in the first quarter, and it was a battle of contrasting styles.
The Demons were happy to take their time out of defence; then, they could speed up their ball movement.
For the Saints, they were willing to play long balls into its front third.
Goal attack Abby Hallam created extra opportunities in the circle with her rebounding.
Whilst Demons goal keeper Ebonie Salter was a presence in the defensive circle.
Quarter time Horsham Demons 15, Horsham Saints 18.
In Horsham's quarter-time huddle, coach Tiff Hier was after better spacing by her players, which would enable them to play through the centre of the court.
The second term was similar to the first; both sides elected to push its passes up the court.
The Demons gained momentum in the latter part of the quarter but could not enter the lead.
Half-time Horsham Demons 29, Horsham Saints 31.
In the Saints huddle, coach Jess Cannane attempted to quell the influence of Salter by getting Hallam and goal shooter Jorja Clode to adjust their positioning.
Despite the first half's rapid pace, the third quarter's scoring remained high.
The Saints extended its lead at the last change to three.
Three-quarter time Horsham Demons 46, Horsham Saints 49.
Hier was after more defensive pressure in the last quarter in the Demons huddle.
"We need pressure on every single pass," Hier said.
Changing tactics at centre passes was also discussed, and it took only a short time into the last quarter to make an impact.
Demons goal defence Romi Miller intercepted the second centre pass as Horsham built momentum.
The Demons levelled the score with the Saints but could not enter the lead.
The Saints lifted the speed of its ball movement once again as they hung onto the three-goal win.
Full-time Horsham Demons 59, Horsham Saints 63.
Salter was outstanding for the Demons and joined Imogen Worthy in the best.
For the Saints, Clode and wing attack, Megan Byrne featured in the best.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
