Traveling protestor representing people who claim they have vaccine injury.

By Sheryl Lowe
April 25 2023
Blaze, Michael Grey Griffiths and Jenny. Blaze and Jenny are from Stawell. Picture by Sheryl Lowe
From playwright to protester Michael Grey Griffith is on a mission to tell to people around the nation about Covid-19, the pandemic and what he refers to as vaccination injury and death.

