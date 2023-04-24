From playwright to protester Michael Grey Griffith is on a mission to tell to people around the nation about Covid-19, the pandemic and what he refers to as vaccination injury and death.
He set up a collection of personal stories of people who have shared their experiences with him, in May Park on Friday, May 21.
Each flyer on display in May Park had the photograph of a person he said has been registered as suffering vaccination injury, some were photos of persons deceased.
"I was an independent playwright before the pandemic but when I couldn't let my audience in without being vaccinated, I decided to become a voice for those who either had been injured or those who had been ostracized," Mr Grey Griffith said.
He travels in his van called Café Lockout and sets up his display along the way, eager to attract like minded people and talk to them about healing, he said.
