Tomorrow, we pause to remember

Each year we pause to remember.
While this national day was initially started more than a century ago to commemorate those who fell at Gallipoli and other World War I battles.
It has come to represent the idea of national identity, courage, and sacrifice, and is an important part of the cultural heritage of both Australia and New Zealand.
In 2023, Anzac Day has broadened to honour those who have served in other wars, those who supported the war effort from home and ex-servicewomen.
Since the end of World War I, Australia has fought in 10 wars, including World War II (1939-45), the Korean War (1950-53), Vietnam War (1965-73), Gulf War (1990-91), War in Afghanistan (2001-21), Iraq War (2003-09) and the intervention in the Syrian Civil War (2014-17).
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the withdrawal of Australian troops from Vietnam, the most protracted conflict in the 20th century in which our nation was involved.
In the lead-up to Anzac Day, you can read this insightful piece on the origins of the Australian Army's slouch hat.
