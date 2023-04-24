As Mackays Family Jewellers in Horsham celebrate 40 years in business, it is a long way from the first small jewelry counter in their first shop in MacLachlan Street.
Demand meant they would move from their first premises to the main street in what is now a Bra Shop and on March 27, 1990, they moved into their current premises at 41 Firebrace Street.
"I know that date because I wrote it on the wall," owner Bruce Mackay said as he ducked out to check.
Mr Mackay was a watch repairer by trade and so with wife and co-owner Fiona they opened a small shop 40 years ago, concentrating on watch repairs, but the community had other ideas and soon the demand for watches grew and then the demand for jewelry grew too.
"Our first display case was 600ml by 200ml and we thought that would serve its purpose," Mr MacKay said.
As the demand grew, so did the Mackay business.
"We have been busy during the 40 year celebration but in general we have just been getting increasingly busy," he added.
"Business was slow in the first month of the pandemic and it was tough but as soon as we could trade, people were back in the shop buying
."Previously a sale might be $200 or $300 but we found during that time many individual sales were $2000 or $3000.
"I think because people couldn't travel, they spent more on gifts and on themselves.
"Plus the government was making money available to keep the economy going and so perhaps people had more expendable income."
The demand for diamonds has been their most recent surprise, "it has exploded really," said Bruce.
"The new technology we have helps too but the demand has been amazing."
Another item that has increased in popularity is the antique clock.
Mr Mackay will step back from the day to day operations at the end of this year but is pleased to say the business will still be a Mackay family, with son Josh becoming the go-to person.
"I'll still repair watches and clocks but I'll be in the background. Josh has the technical knowledge and he'll take over more and more," Mr Mackay said.
"We have good staff and always have, we've had a very low turnover of staff and they have been a large part of our growth."
"Celebrating 40 years is great and I think it is worth mentioning when you start out in business like we did, you're young and enthusiastic but it can be hard to maintain that enthusiasm.
"We had good people around us and we were able to bounce ideas of each other and go on buying trips together and that really helped us. Many of those people are now lifelong friends."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.