The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Horsham Croquet Club raised funds for Ovarian Cancer at their President's Day event

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
April 26 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
President Donna Frost (right) presenting a cheque of $1,450 to Betty Etherton. Picture supplied.
President Donna Frost (right) presenting a cheque of $1,450 to Betty Etherton. Picture supplied.

The Horsham Croquet Club President's Day Event was held on Saturday, April 22, in appreciation of the work done by Betty Etherton at both Horsham Croquet Club and Wimmera Croquet Association.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.