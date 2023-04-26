The Horsham Croquet Club President's Day Event was held on Saturday, April 22, in appreciation of the work done by Betty Etherton at both Horsham Croquet Club and Wimmera Croquet Association.
This was a fundraiser for Ovarian Cancer Research.
The fantastic amount of $1450 was raised on the day, thanks to all who helped in any way.
The club's official Ovarian Cancer Event has currently raised $1650, the event will finish at the end of April.
Local Businesses donated vouchers which were auctioned off and many prizes were won.
This Saturday, April 29, the Horsham Croquet Club will celebrate the club's 100th anniversary with members replicating the fashions of the day and other memorabilia will be on show to celebrate the milestone.
Club president Donna Frost said all past and present players to join in on the festivities.
"It's a wonderful achievement to reach 100 years," she said in March.
"We would love all past players to come along and share their stories as we mark the milestone."
For more information, phone Mrs Frost on 0400 534 477.
