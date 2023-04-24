Jockey Dean Holland dies after fall in race at Donald

Jockey Dean Holland has died after a fall from his horse during a race in Donald.
Paramedics treated him but he died at the scene, Victoria Police confirmed.
"Police will prepare a report for the coroner following the death of a jockey in Donald on 24 April," a police spokeswoman said.
"The male was riding in a race at a track on Racecourse Road when he fell around 1.30pm.
"He was worked on by paramedics but sadly died at the scene."
WorkSafe was notified and will investigate the death, which was not treated as suspicious, police said.
The Victorian Jockeys Association initially said Mr Holland was set to be airlifted to Melbourne after the fall during race one at the Donald meet, which left him with critical injuries.
The jockey, 34, was thrown to the turf when his mount Headingley ducked and fell as the horses entered the straight in the three-year-old Maiden Plate.
Jockey Alana Kelly riding Time To Rumble also fell; however, she walked away from the incident.
Holland remained on the track, where paramedics treated him, before calling for an ambulance.
Stewards abandoned the meeting.
WITH AAP
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
