The Sheep Hills Dawn Service for ANZAC Day 2023 attracted a large crowd for the March at sunrise, meeting at the cenotaph for speeches and wreath laying before meeting at the hall for the service.
The bagpiper and guest speaker for the day was Cameron Whelan who talked about the symbolism of the bagpipes on Anzac Day.
Traditionally in Scottish units a lone pipe takes the place of a bugler to signal the day's end to troops and also bids farewell to the dead at funerals and memorial services.
It is unclear when pipers first were first featured of Australia memorial services.
Laying a wreath in behalf of the Vietnam Veterans was Brian McFarlane.
Warracknabeal and District Band provided the music for the Dawn Service.
