The Dawn Service for ANZAC Day 2023 at Sheep Hills

By Sheryl Lowe
Updated April 25 2023 - 3:24pm, first published 9:00am
The Sheep Hills Dawn Service for ANZAC Day 2023 attracted a large crowd for the March at sunrise, meeting at the cenotaph for speeches and wreath laying before meeting at the hall for the service.

