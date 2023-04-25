The Horsham Demons have continued its strong start to the WVFFL season.
Horsham was victorious against Warrnambool in its round three match 9.5.59 to 5.3.33 on April 23.
A four-goal first quarter was the ideal start for the Demons, but Warrnambool fought back to level the scores at three-quarter time.
The Demons' defence kept Warrnambool scoreless in the final term while they added four goals of its own to complete the 26-point victory.
Goalkickers
K. Harris 3, J. Huf 2, E. Boston, A. Heard, H. Puls, J. Stone.
Best
D. Brown, E. Boston, L. Sykes, B. Bates, E. Treloar, R. Malseed.
Horsham now turns its attention to a top-of-the-table clash with South Warrnambool Friendlies Society Park on Sunday, April 30.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
