Hundreds flocked to both Anzac Day services in Horsham. Mayor Robyn Gulline and RSL President Dion Pirouet said they believed it was the biggest attendance for many years.
The March left the Horsham RSL in Macklachlan Street at 10.10am making its way to Firebrace Street and O'Callaghan's Parade to Memorial Drive.
The salute was taken by Mayor Guliine, President Pirouet and LTCOL Daniel Kreutzer.
The HMAS Horsham Bell rang six times to signal the Call to Order after the positioning of the Army Catafalque Party.
Guest speaker LTCOL Daniel Kreutzer returned after speaking at the Dawn Service, to address the crowd describing his pride in the family members who service before him and for all members who have served.
The Horsham Brass Band and voices of the Wimmera provided the music and President Don Pirouet Read the Ode before the Bugle sounded the rouse.
Students from Horsham schools read letters sent to loved ones from the battle fields providing a picture of the challenges they faced but the humour they projected to family members in the true Australian way.
This year, in addition to all conflicts involving Australian service men and women, Anzac Day acknowledged the 70th Anniversary of the end of hostilities of the Korean War, a war that technically today continues between North and South Korea, with a 'cease fire'.
Australian lives killed in action number 339 and 1,200 were injured. Records show that 36 locals, including Nirse Ruby Frances Cox, serviced in Korea. Laurence Allan Jones of Toolondo was KIA, while two were decorated with Military Medal and Member of the British Empire.
