Horsham turned out to give thanks to all who have served and those who lie in foreign lands

By Sheryl Lowe
Updated April 25 2023 - 3:23pm, first published 3:00pm
Hundreds flocked to both Anzac Day services in Horsham. Mayor Robyn Gulline and RSL President Dion Pirouet said they believed it was the biggest attendance for many years.

