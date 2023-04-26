The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

New-look Warrack Hoops send warning to Wimmera Hockey Association

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
April 26 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Wimmera Hockey Association season opened in ideal conditions on Saturday, and if the standard of play that was witnessed is an indication of what is to come, we are in for a great season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.