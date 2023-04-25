Few things symbolise the Australian military and the Digger spirit as well the iconic slouch hat and for the Dandy family it represents their father, grandfather and great grandfather Bert Dandy, who served in New Guinea during WWII.
His son Howard Dandy travelled from Geelong this year to attend the Horsham services with his son Simon and grandson Fletcher who live in Horsham, and brought with him, his father's slouch hat proudly worn by Fletcher for the Anzac Day services.
"Dad never talked much about his experiences in the war, 'Mr Howard Dandy said, "and looking back I think he sometimes used humour as a way of coping," he said.
"Dad joined the reserves after the war and reached the rank of Major in the CMF.
He was then given a Field Promotion in the CMF so I have grown up with a respect for what he and everyone who has served did for the freedom we enjoyed in this beautiful setting in Horsham today.
I was called-up during the Vietnam War but wasn't accepted due to having had asthma. Dad would have been proud of his children if they did enlist because he knew what it meant to him and what it meant to his fellow Australians," Mr Howard Dandy said.
The slouch hat dates back almost 150 years, becoming part of the Australian military uniform in 1885 and was adopted by Colonel Tom Price for the newly formed Victorian Mounted Rifles.
The original versions were looped up on the right side of the hat, but most states except Tasmania and Victoria had adopted a loop on the left side by 1890.
Army historians said in 1903, it was made standard for the Australian army uniform, and the loop was standardised mainly to the left side.
The iconic perched bream of the hat served a purpose, it was designed to provide reasonable protection for the wearer without interfering with orders to show or shoulder their rifles.
