Football Netball Preview

Undefeated Harrow-Balmoral, Jeparit-Rainbow clash | HDFNL round three

John Hall
By John Hall
April 26 2023 - 5:00pm
Taylors Lake's Billy Finnigan throws his body in the way of a punt kick from Edenhope-Apsley's Harrison Evans at Dock Lake Recreation Reserve during the teams' round two HDFNL clash on Saturday, April 22. Picture by John Hall.
The two in-form clubs as set to clash in round three, with each boasting a win over 2022 grand finalists Kalkee.

