The Western Highway is closed following a vehicle collision overnight
Emergency services were called to the A8 just before 11.30am on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, forcing police to close the highway to traffic in both directions.
A detour is advised via Nhill-Harrow Road and Kaniva-Edenhope Road.
Drivers are asked to drive carefully through the area on unknown roads.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
