Sandra Smith knows what it's like to face adversity but with the support of her Grampians Health colleagues, she has been able to reinvent herself and flourish in a new career.
Sandra was born deaf and has dealt her entire life with the difficulties that brings. When she was in her early 20s, Sandra couldn't get a job anywhere.
"Nobody wanted to employ a deaf girl," Sandra said.
"The discrimination was bad in those days."
In the end, Sandra approached her local Member of Parliament, the late Bill McGrath, with her plight.
"When I told Bill he said, 'that's ridiculous Sandy, there's nothing wrong with you' and then he asked me where I'd like to work," she said.
"I told him the hospital and within a month I had a job there as a cleaner."
For the next 35 years, Sandra continued in that role and enjoyed every minute of her work. But a year ago, she had a fall at home and was concerned she'd had a stroke.
After checking into Grampians Health Wimmera Base Hospital's Emergency, Sandra soon learned that she was suffering from Vertigo.
"Every time I put my head down, I would lose my balance," she said.
Sandra's boss, Environmental Services manager Curtis Morson, became concerned for her safety and he approached the HR team to see what could be done. Curtis told HR that Sandy was a good worker but her current job was no longer safe for her to do.
Grampians Health HR and OH and S departments obtained more information on what Sandy could do safely and HR identified some potential redeployment options.
Of those options, Sandy was most interested in Leisure and Lifestyle. Team leader Daniella Bell was supportive of trialling Sandy in the position.
Daniella believed Sandra might be a good fit to work with aged care residents because she already had a strong rapport with them from the occasions when she was cleaning in those areas.
Though reluctant at first and concerned she was out of her depth, Sandra was immediately switched into the new role as a leisure and lifestyle facilitator and she had an immediate impact with residents and team members.
But she also needed qualifications to keep her position, so the next big step was for Sandra to complete a course under Aged Care Training Australia.
Sandra said the course presented a whole new set of hurdles because she had no real computer experience. Grampians Health Horsham's IT team were able to organise a computer for Sandra which they configured with accessibility software.
"IT were very good to me and helped me out with anything that I didn't understand," she said.
"The course facilitators would forward me the notes so I had time to read them before we had any instruction and that was also very helpful."
Then Sandra got the news she had hoped for. She had passed and was now qualified to work in her new role. It was a very exciting moment for her and everyone that had helped her to get there.
"When I first came to see Daniella, I was crying because I was apprehensive about whether I could do the job well and everyone has just been so supportive," she said.
"I love doing the activities and I particularly love cooking and bingo. I've been able to teach a bit of sign language to a lot of the nurses and staff as well.
"I want to learn more about the computer, and I want to do assessment and learn to put words into sentences better because I'm not very good at that."
Daniella said Sandra had been amazing in her new role.
"She's overcome every boundary and there is nothing on the program that she cannot deliver," Daniella said.
Sandra said she felt very lucky that Grampians Health had supported her and helped her out.
"My mum and dad both died very young, but they would be so proud if they could see what I am doing now.
"I live alone so this is my family here and I am just so appreciative of how all the different departments at Grampians Health have helped me."
