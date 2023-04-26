In December 1920, Sarah's husband, 70-year-old Henry, died of heart failure. In 1923 she sold some of her property in Green Park to invest in a small farm at Haven, possibly for her son, William, who had gone to the war as an 18-year-old, got gassed and returned a damaged man. He'd married Gladys Burrell in 1920, but by 1930 he was so ill he ended up at Ballarat, where he died in September 1931.