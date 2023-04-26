During the industrial revolution in England, machines churned out lace, the hot fashion item of the day.
John and Harriett Barnett of Nottingham were part of the lace-making workforce that was affected by geopolitical events in the country of their main market, France. The upheaval saw them suddenly without jobs.
In 1848 as emigrants on a ship filled with lacemakers, the Barnetts sailed to South Australia to try their hand at farming. John and Harriett's family had grown to eight surviving children, most of whom later settled in South Australia.
About 1872, John and Harriett, now in their 60s, and their youngest son Henry, moved to the Harrow area in Victoria to take advantage of the new Victorian land selection acts. There Henry met and married seventeen-year-old Sarah Blake in August 1874.
Sarah was the daughter of Thomas Blake, a tradesman and one of the earliest Victorian pioneers, who later became a farmer in the Coleraine area.
Henry and Sarah Barnett took up a lease on land just north of Lake Natimuk in about 1880, where Henry's parents joined them. With a growing family, Henry leased better land at Vectis East in 1886 but still struggled to make a living and, in March 1890, was declared insolvent.
Moving his family to Horsham, Henry worked as a carter and labourer. By then, Sarah had borne him ten children, eight of whom had survived infancy. They often moved, renting houses in Dimboola Road, Splatt Street (Roberts Avenue), Millar Street, Henry Street, Smith Street (where in April 1900 Sarah had her 14th and last child, Herbert) and, finally, O'Callaghans Parade.
In 1903, with assistance from the Ballarat Building Society, they built their own home at 20 Stawell Road, Green Park.
Green Park was Horsham's first "suburb". It consisted of market gardens, a hotel and store, a church and a line of houses stretching from the Wimmera River for a kilometre south along Stawell Road. Being on low-lying land, it was prone to flooding and was sometimes cut off from Horsham.
At such times, expectant mothers in Green Park had to rely on friends and neighbours to assist them at the birth. Sarah Barnett, with her own life experiences, was one of these. In the 1903 electoral roll, her profession was shown as "nurse" until 1940.
In 1900 Sarah and Henry's eldest daughter, also called Sarah, married a violent man, Peter Brown. She'd borne him two children by 1902, but his violence was such that she sought protection from the courts, which, in those days, were less than sympathetic. She was unable to divorce him until October 1913. Sarah Brown became employed as her mother's assistant.
In 1907 Sarah Barnett's father, Thomas Blake, died, and she may have received a small bequest because a few years later, she appears to have purchased a house in Green Park for her married son John.
Beginning in about 1908, Sarah and most of her family left for Portland, where she worked as a carer for elderly man George Tucker. She returned to Horsham and midwifery in about 1911.
As a midwife, Sarah would spend about ten days residing with a new mother during and after the baby's birth to care for her and help her through the early days of child-rearing. She walked at far as Haven to attend births.
In 1914 Sarah Barnett applied to have her home at 20 Stawell Road registered as a private hospital, which was approved in about 1915. Interestingly, she formally qualified as a midwife in September 1918.
When the Green Park Hotel at 24 Stawell Road was delicensed in December 1914, it was sold to an investor. Sarah rented some of its rooms for her patients, expanding her hospital's capacity.
In December 1920, Sarah's husband, 70-year-old Henry, died of heart failure. In 1923 she sold some of her property in Green Park to invest in a small farm at Haven, possibly for her son, William, who had gone to the war as an 18-year-old, got gassed and returned a damaged man. He'd married Gladys Burrell in 1920, but by 1930 he was so ill he ended up at Ballarat, where he died in September 1931.
In July 1926, when she was 69 years of age, Sarah married again to 64-year-old Johann Harders. Unfortunately, he died just a year later.
Sarah ran her "lying-in" hospital until 1930, when she was 73 years old, and her eyesight was failing her.
In her retirement, Sarah acquired the old Henty Homestead in Portland, which her father had helped build. It still held some of the original Henty furniture, including a piano.
Sarah Harders, previously Barnett, died at the Wimmera Base Hospital on December 5, 1950. She was 92 years of age.
