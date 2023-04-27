Some of the Horsham Hornets' youngest talent have had its first experience at the basketball Junior Country Championships.
The under-12 Junior Country Championships were held in Bendigo from April 21-23.
The girls were coached by Brianna Farr, and the boys were led by Ryan Fitzner.
"They played really well. I was super proud of what they achieved on the weekend," Farr said.
On April 21, the Hornets were defeated 23-33 by Melton, then responded with a 31-29 win over Echuca.
Luella Burke starred on the offensive end with 19 points in a 32-26 loss to Bellarine.
"They were a little bit overwhelmed the first game or two," Farr said.
Through its day one results, the Hornets qualified for division two.
April 23 saw the Hornets defeat Southern Peninsula 34-10; Burke had 18 points on this occasion.
A 30-27 win over Portland and a 25-32 loss to Wonthaggi rounded out the second day.
The Hornets were defeated by Bendigo 41-26 in the fourth quarter-final on April 23.
"Luella Burke did well with her scoring. Ella Schultz was probably the biggest consistent player across all of the games. She had to work really hard and stood up and lead the team, which was great," Farr said.
The under-12 boys had a tough start to the tournament.
On day one, the Hornets lost to Geelong 66-13, Melton 27-56 and Shepparton 63-35.
Elliot Tippet added nine points in the loss to Melton. Tippet scored another 19 points as Zack Pickering also added 11 against Shepparton.
Horsham qualified for Division two on April 22.
After a bye, the Hornets were defeated by Bellarine 47-21 and Swan Hill 59-26.
Tippet top scored with eight points, and Brodey Faux added seven in the match against Swan Hill.
In a classification final, Horsham was defeated by Shepparton 19-46.
Tippet top-scored once more with 12 points.
"For eleven and twelve-year-olds, it can be a pretty big weekend. They coped pretty well."
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.