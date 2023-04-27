The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

The under-12 country championships were held in Bendigo from April 21-23.

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
Updated April 27 2023 - 4:37pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pauline Butler (manager), Adele Tucker, Luella Burke, Lexi Kleinitz, Ella Schultz, Briana Farr (coach), Alyssa Stewart, Harlow Krahe, Becky Webb, Pixie Webb, Indigo Pope. Picture supplied.
Pauline Butler (manager), Adele Tucker, Luella Burke, Lexi Kleinitz, Ella Schultz, Briana Farr (coach), Alyssa Stewart, Harlow Krahe, Becky Webb, Pixie Webb, Indigo Pope. Picture supplied.

Some of the Horsham Hornets' youngest talent have had its first experience at the basketball Junior Country Championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Reporter

I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.