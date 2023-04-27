Patterns emerge in headlines instead of policy making according to MP

We are seeing a pattern emerge where the Federal Labor Government develops a headline rather than well-developed policy, which fails to appreciate the consequences for regional communities.
Expediting the Aged Care reforms without investing in capacity is one example, resulting in straining already stretched regional aged care centres.
In childcare Labor have spent billions on subsidies that may benefit urban centres, but in reality don't create one extra place in regional childcare deserts, and in healthcare Labor quickly expanded the distribution priority areas to alleviate doctor shortages in peri urban settings, but led to a direct bleed of doctors out of the regions.
And here we go again, Labor have introduced new policy where regional pharmacies are at risk of potentially dire unintended consequences.
Labor's Federal Budget will double the amount of medicines Australians can purchase by allowing 60-day dispensing as part of their shake-up of the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS).
I have been contacted by community pharmacies across Mallee - including in Nhill and Horsham-seriously concerned about the effects it will have on them.
As it stands pharmacies are often unable to supply patients with their regular medications due to nationwide shortages of common medications.
Doubling the allocation of dispensed medications for one patient could see others miss out with those supply chains already struggling.
In some cases these pharmacies are the only one for a hundred kilometres, if they are unable to maintain their stocks then patients will be forced to travel a long way to fill prescriptions.
The loss of dispensing income for pharmacies could ultimately end up threatening the viability of community pharmacies.
The risk of medication mismanagement could also increase with 60 day dispensation.
Pharmacists are currently able to communicate regularly with patients who come in to fill scripts and monitor their medication usage.
With more medication in a patient's cupboard, two months is a long time for someone to be taking a medication incorrectly which could lead to poor health outcomes.
The Albanese Government needs to ensure this new policy does not trigger supply collapse or the closure of local pharmacies or reduction in their operating hours.
I will continue to hold the Government to account regarding decisions like this that regularly disregard the impacts and reality for regional and remote communities, particularly in Mallee.
