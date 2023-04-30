The Wimmera Mail-Times
Sea Lake one of 131 Australian towns to fix electric car blackspots

May 1 2023 - 3:00am
Sea Lake will be home to is one of 117 fast-charging electric vehicle stations to be built in the next two years. File picture
Sea Lake has been earmarked as a location for one of 117 fast-charging electric vehicle stations to be built in the next two years across Australia under a $78.6 million deal designed to address "known blackspots".

