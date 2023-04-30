Sea Lake has been earmarked as a location for one of 117 fast-charging electric vehicle stations to be built in the next two years across Australia under a $78.6 million deal designed to address "known blackspots".
The federal government and NRMA confirmed their deal and named 131 potential regional locations for the charging infrastructure on Wednesday, seven months after flagging the investment in the federal budget.
The project will see 117 electric vehicle fast-chargers installed along national highways and in rural and regional areas.
NRMA spokesman Peter Khoury said the company had identified 131 towns as possible locations for the charging stations to create an electric car-charging backbone for the country.
"Our rule is to aim for a cluster of chargers every 150 kilometers and then we need to be flexible as well," he said.
"At Christmas, we found demand spiked in certain locations and we need to have the flexibility to accommodate this."
The selected locations include 32 Queensland towns, 29 in Western Australia, 26 in NSW, 19 in South Australia, 15 in the Northern Territory, seven in Victoria, two in Tasmania and one in the ACT.
As well as Sea Lake, the other Victorian towns named as potential sites for the stations were Mildura, Colac, Port Fairy, Sale, Marong and Shepperton.
Energy minister Chris Bowen said the government's $39.3m stake in the charging rollout was designed to encourage more Australians to adopt zero-emission cars and eliminate range anxiety.
"This project will help close the gaps and known black spots in the network and make it possible to drive from Darwin to Perth, Broken Hill to Adelaide, and from Brisbane to Tennant Creek in the NT," Mr Bowen said.
