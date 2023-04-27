The GWV Rebels are four matches into its 2023 boys' Coates Talent League season, and there have been some standout performances from some Wimmera-based players.
Horsham Saints junior Joel Freijah, Minyip Murtoa's Oscar Gawith and Rupanyup's Connor Weidemann have all featured on the field for the Rebels, whilst Minyip Murtoa's Tyler Pidgeon has been included as an emergency.
The Rebels won three of its first four matches but must wait five weeks until its next fixture.
Joel Freijah- Horsham Saints
Freijah has been at the centre of attention so far in 2023.
He captained the Rebels in its four-point come-from-behind victory over the Sydney Swans on April 1.
In its seven-point victory over the Geelong Falcons on April 6, Freijah kicked a goal and was named amongst the Rebels' best.
However, Freijah's performance against the Dandenong Stingrays would have caught potential recruiters' eyes.
He kicked six goals and was the Rebels' best on the ground in the 34-point defeat.
On Saturday, April 22, Freijah participated in the under-18 national championship trials when Victoria Country played Victoria Metro at Trevor Barker Beach Oval.
Oscar Gawith- Minyip Murtoa Burras
Gawith has impressed in a defensive role with the Rebels in 2023.
He has featured in the Rebels' best in round one's fifteen-point win over the Bendigo Pioneers.
In the win over the Sydney Swans Academy, Gawith was named the Rebels' best.
Connor Weidemann- Rupanyup
Weidemann's lone appearance came in the round four loss to the Stingrays.
At the club level, Weidemann played in Rupanyup's round-one victory over Noradjuha Quantong in the HDFNL.
Tyler Pidgeon- Minyip Murtoa Burras
Pidgeon has yet to feature for the Rebels but has previously been named an emergency.
He featured in the Burras' 27-point victory over Stawell in round two of the WFNL.
Pidgeon kicked a goal and was named in Minyip Murtoa's best.
The GWV Rebels' next match is on Sunday, May 21, against the Gold Coast Suns Academy at Ikon Park.
