The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Power saving bonus to help ease cost of living

April 28 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Power transmission towers. Picture by Alyoshine via Canva
Power transmission towers. Picture by Alyoshine via Canva

The fourth round of the Power Saving Bonus will put $250 directly into the pockets of Victorian to help ease the cost of living.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.