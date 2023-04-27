Hindmarsh Shire Council CEO to Leave in October 2023

Hindmarsh Shire Council Chief Executive Officer, Mr Greg Wood, has written to Council to notify of his intention not to seek a further extension to his Chief Executive Officer contract which expires on 15 October 2023.
Mr Wood said he enjoyed his time working with Hindmarsh Shire since commencing in September 2016.
"I would like to acknowledge and thank the hard-working staff and councillors at Hindmarsh Shire for their support," he said.
"Hindmarsh has a lot to offer for community members and visitors, and projects currently will further attract people to our region.
"I wish staff, council and the community all the best in the future."
Mr Wood highlighted some of the significant achievements during his term as CEO including:
Hindmarsh Shire Council Mayor, Cr Brett Ireland said he respectfully accepted Mr Wodd's decision to not seek a further term.
" I am sure I can speak on behalf of all councillors, in saying that, in the seven years under Mr Wood's tenure the shire is indebted for the wealth of local government expertise he has displayed, the strong financial position in which he is leaving our shire, and his list of infrastructure achievements," he said.
"Mr Wood, along with his staff, have pursued many grants for our communities and have put the many policies in place now required under the Local Government Act 2020.
"One of these has been used as a statewide example of a good procurement policy.
"I believe Mr Wood has always had the interests of our community at the forefront in making decisions.
"I personally wish Mr Wood the very best in his future endeavours and believe he will be an asset to any organisation that employs his services."
Recruitment for a new CEO will begin the near future in line with Council's CEO Employment and Remuneration Policy.
