Hindmarsh Shire Council CEO to Leave in October 2023

Construction of the dual lane Albacutya Bridge, replacing the single lane no longer fit for purpose bridge.

Establishment of Hindmarsh Shire Libraries, including new and updated library spaces in each of the four towns.

Successful implementation of the Local Government Act 2020, including stronger governance and procurement practices.

Construction of skate parks in Dimboola, Nhill and Rainbow.

Extensive works widening and upgrading of two strategic freight routes - Nhill Rainbow Road and Antwerp Woorak Road.

New female friendly change rooms at Dimboola and Rainbow.

Significant upgrades to Caravan Parks including adoption of the Rainbow Caravan Park Master Plan, new amenities for Rainbow Caravan Park, upgrading amenities at Nhill Caravan Park, new all abilities bathroom at Dimboola Caravan Park, and construction of new cabins at all four caravan parks in Hindmarsh Shire.

Funding and commencement of Wimmera River Discovery Trail.

Dimboola Civic Hub and Visitor Node, including associated landscaping and construction of new amenities.

Jeparit swimming hole precinct upgrades including the construction of a new retaining wall and decking, installation of a new camp kitchen and new amenities, and associated landscaping.

Funding and commencement of the Llew Schilling Silo project, a very exciting variation to the Silo Art projects completed to date as this project includes a viewing deck at the top of the silo.