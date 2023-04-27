The Wimmera Mail-Times
Hindmarsh Shire Council CEO to Leave in October 2023

Updated April 27 2023 - 3:34pm, first published 3:22pm
Hindmarsh Shire Council Chief Executive Officer, Mr Greg Wood, has written to Council to notify of his intention not to seek a further extension to his Chief Executive Officer contract which expires on 15 October 2023.

