Headed to Heaven | A Mum's World

I don't know if my heart is heavy, but it is certainly very full.
This week, my mum Rosalie fell into the arms of Jesus and was reunited with her gorgeous husband John and darling firstborn baby girl Mary Ann.
I'm so sad for all us earth dwellers who love and miss her, but I'm just so happy that she's safely home in heaven where she's been headed for quite some time.
I feel incredibly blessed that God chose such a courageous, clever and creative woman to be my mum - and I know it wasn't always easy.
I smashed the loungeroom window with my face when I was seven for goodness' sake, always played in bare feet on the farm when she told me to wear shoes and I made her cry when money was scarce, but I insisted on a new pair of shoes to match my debutante gown.
She was my mum though, so she just kept on forgiving me and loving me because that's what mum's do.
Of course, I didn't truly realise how incredible she was until I had children of my own and experienced the level of sacrifice required. Thank goodness when I figured it out, I was quick to let mum know - frequently.
A few years ago, mum worried out loud that she'd encouraged me to undertake the wrong university course, as I'd graduated at a time when there was a glut of people with B. Ed's.
I was shocked to discover this imagined influence over my decision making on that front, as I had felt entirely in control.
What a duffer I am. Within no time at all, my own girls headed off to university, and who do you think wove all those dreams and aspirations through the fabric of their lives?
Just like me, it was the one who read the fabulous bedtime stories, encouraged risk taking, developed their appreciation of their femininity and freedoms, celebrated the joy of continuous learning and worked hard - it was their mum.
I'm pretty sure they haven't got a clue I had anything to do with their choices either.
Luckily my Mum lived long enough for me to wise up, so she can rise up with my full appreciation.
Love you mum.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.