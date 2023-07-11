The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Blue Ribbon Spirit of Sport awards have been presented across the Wimmera

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
July 11 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrack's Maggie McCoy is presented her Blue Ribbon Foundation Spirit of Netball award by Beulah police officer, Leading Senior Constable Shayne Riggall. Picture supplied
Warrack's Maggie McCoy is presented her Blue Ribbon Foundation Spirit of Netball award by Beulah police officer, Leading Senior Constable Shayne Riggall. Picture supplied

The Blue Ribbon Foundation has announced its winners of the Spirit of Sport awards across the Wimmera Football Netball and Horsham District Football Netball Leagues.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Reporter

I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.