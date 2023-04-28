The Blue Ribbon Foundation has announced its winners of the Spirit of Sport awards across the Wimmera Football and Netball and Horsham District Football Netball Leagues.
The awards are presented to junior athletes who showcase their sportsmanship, fair play and mutual respect.
Round one Spirit of Netball winner
Taylors' Lake A Grade netballer Lilly Weir is the round one recipient of the Horsham District Football Netball League Blue Ribbon Foundation Spirit of Netball award.
Weir's on-court performance, both skill-wise and attitude, are phenomenal.
Lilly played under 17's last year as a top age under 15's player and has made Interleague squads and the state development program.
Lilly has been a standout in our senior ranks, playing a full season in B Grade last year and moving up into the A Grade side this year.
A true club person Lilly will do anything to help and is constantly looking for ways to improve her game.
Round one Spirit of Football winner
Warrack Eagles Under-17's footballer Max Inkster is the round one recipient of the Wimmera Football Netball League Blue Ribbon Foundation Spirit of Football award.
The year has started well for Inkster, who is in his first year of Under-17 football with the Warrack Eagles.
Inkster has developed into a very well-balanced footballer who can play in any area of the field.
He is naturally very fit and athletic, with good skills and plenty of pace.
Inkster is not afraid to put his body on the line, which showed on April 15 when he made his senior football debut.
Round two Spirit of Netball winner
Horsham Saints' Cara Tippet is the round two recipient of the Wimmera Football Netball League Blue Ribbon Foundation Spirit of Netball award.
Tippet started playing netball for the Saints as a 10-year-old at Central Park.
She has played under 13's, under 15's and under 17's and has now secured a spot playing senior netball.
Tippet has been a representative player for the Wimmera Interleague for the past three years.
She consistently displays excellent sportsmanship on and off the court.
