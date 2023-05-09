The Blue Ribbon Foundation has announced its winners of the Spirit of Sport awards across the Wimmera Football Netball and Horsham District Football Netball Leagues.
The awards are presented to junior athletes who showcase their sportsmanship, fair play and mutual respect.
Spirit of Football award winner
Horsham Demon Gibson Perry has been awarded a Blue Ribbon Foundation Spirit of Football award.
Gibson came to the Horsham Football Netball Club at the start of the 2022 season after he started his juniors at the Laharum Football Netball Club.
Since he came to Horsham, he has been a very hard worker on the training track, always trying to improve his performance on the field.
On game day, he is prepared to do whatever is required to help his team, whether working hard in the ruck or moving forward or back.
He is always more than happy to do what's best for the team. He shows leadership at training and during the games.
Spirit of Netball award winner
Horsham Demons under 17's netballer Sarah Miller has been presented with a Blue Ribbon Foundation Spirit of Netball award.
Miller is a versatile player that puts in 100 per cent every quarter.
She is a fierce leader and has the ability to lift her teammates to the next level during games.
Finding herself in the mid-court this season, Miller is a key playmaker.
Her passion for the game and enthusiasm to improve will make Miller a great asset when she moves to senior netball.
Spirit of Football award winner
Rupanyup's Hugh Weidemann was presented with a Blue Ribbon Foundation Spirit of Football award.
Every week, Hugh turns up to junior and senior club football training, continually learning the trade of the game that he just loves playing.
Hugh also volunteers to run the scoreboard at home games and often runs water or the boundary at away games.
Whether he plays in the under 17 or under 14's, Hugh sets an example for his peers as a tough in-and-under type player.
Round Three Spirit of Netball award winner
Kalkee's Kody Benbow was the round three recipient of the Horsham District Football Netball League Blue Ribbon Foundation Spirit of Netball award.
I am honoured to have received this award. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to my current coaches Meaghan Pohlner and Jaymi O'Connor, who have already taught me so much not only about netball but also about sportsmanship," Benbow said.
"I started playing Net Set Go at Central Park on a very early Saturday morning. I followed my netball all the way and now I'm currently in my ninth year at Kalkee playing 17 and Unders."
Round three Spirit of Football award winner
Ararat Rats' under 17 footballer James Jennings is the round three Wimmera Football Netball League Blue Ribbon Foundation Spirit of Football award winner.
Jennings has been an impressive player for the Ararat Football Club for several years, culminating in a fantastic season in 2022, where he led the under 17 side to an incredible premiership victory.
He was elected captain of the Rats under 17 side in 2023 and shows leadership both on and off the field. Jennings encourages those around him, particularly younger players, to play with his fearless attitude.
Round two Spirit of Netball award winner
Horsham Saints' Cara Tippet is the round two recipient of the Wimmera Football Netball League Blue Ribbon Foundation Spirit of Netball award.
Tippet started playing netball for the Saints as a 10-year-old at Central Park.
She has played under 13's, under 15's and under 17's and has now secured a spot playing senior netball.
Tippet has been a representative player for the Wimmera Interleague for the past three years.
She consistently displays excellent sportsmanship on and off the court.
Round two Spirit of Football award winner
Swifts' Lachie Kenyon was the round two Horsham and District Football Netball League Spirit of Football award recipient.
Kenyon started playing football with the Swifts in 2021 in the under 14's. He is a quality player and a quiet achiever.
In 2022, Kenyon was able to overcome a serious arm injury and has returned to football even better than before.
Kenyon is a dedicated player to his team and the Swifts. He is respectful of his teammates, coaches, umpires and opposition.
Round one Spirit of Netball award winner
Taylors' Lake A Grade netballer Lilly Weir is the round one recipient of the Horsham District Football Netball League Blue Ribbon Foundation Spirit of Netball award.
Weir's on-court performance, both skill-wise and attitude, are phenomenal.
Lilly played under 17's last year as a top age under 15's player and has made Interleague squads and the state development program.
Lilly has been a standout in our senior ranks, playing a full season in B Grade last year and moving up into the A Grade side this year.
A true club person Lilly will do anything to help and is constantly looking for ways to improve her game.
Round one Spirit of Football award winner
Warrack Eagles Under-17's footballer Max Inkster was the round one recipient of the Wimmera Football Netball League Blue Ribbon Foundation Spirit of Football award.
The year has started well for Inkster, who is in his first year of Under-17 football with the Warrack Eagles.
Inkster has developed into a very well-balanced footballer who can play in any area of the field.
He is naturally very fit and athletic, with good skills and plenty of pace.
Inkster is not afraid to put his body on the line, which showed on April 15 when he made his senior football debut.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
