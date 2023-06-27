The Blue Ribbon Foundation has announced its winners of the Spirit of Sport awards across the Wimmera Football Netball and Horsham District Football Netball Leagues.
The awards are presented to junior athletes who showcase their sportsmanship, fair play and mutual respect.
Spirit of Netball award winner
Pimpinio's Ada Binney has been presented with a Blue Ribbon Foundation Spirit of Netball award.
Binney has played all of her netball with the Tigers, which started in the Net Set Go program.
The club describes Binney as a valuable and versatile player who can play in any position.
Binney has represented the HDFNL at the representative level and has won a club best and fairest award.
Spirit of football award winner
Pimpinio's Jude Borlase has received a Blue Ribbon Foundation Spirit of Sport award.
Borlase is in his first season of Australian rules football, and the club describe him as a very respectful and polite young man who listens to instructions intently and always gives 100 per cent.
Borlase's pace is a key component of his skillset on the field.
Read more: Roos outrun Tigers | WFNL round 10
Ararat's Will Anderson was presented a Blue Ribbon Foundation Spirit of Football award.
Will came to Ararat as a top-age player from the Swifts in the HDFNL.
The club describe Anderson as a utility player who can venture to any part of the ground and have an impact.
Will attacks every contest with the sole intent of winning the footy and distributing it to his teammates.
Although Will is not part of our official leadership in the Under 17s, he often takes the lead in dills and always gives 100 per cent to training, games or recovery.
Read more: Tigers ride momentum | WFNL round 10
Harrow Balmoral's Rori Mason has been presented a Blue Ribbon Foundation Spirit of Netball award.
The Southern Roos describe Mason as a hard worker in her role in defence and has taken her netball to another level this year by working hard on direction and team support.
Mason has represented her club in a 13 and Under and 17 and Under grand finals and the league in numerous representative teams.
Rori gives her all to her team and club and is always there when required to help out in any way.
Spirit of Football award winner
Mulraney is one of our co-captains of the Under 17s football team this season.
The club commend Toby for the manner in which he approaches and plays his football, and his attitude sets such a wonderful example to his teammates.
Toby is always willing to help out his club, whether it's on or off the field; he is a pleasure to have around our club as he is a true quiet achiever.
Spirit of netball award winner
Rats netballer Demi Bligh was awarded a Blue Ribbon Foundation Spirit of netball award.
Bligh is a top-age player this year and has taken her netball to the next level, being selected for the A grade side.
The club believes Demi embodies the qualities of the Blue Ribbon Spirit of Netball award in her game and her love of netball.
The recognition of her ability is also an acknowledgment of the presence Bligh has on the court, her potential and her influence and role modelling provided for all juniors.
Bligh has a strong voice and will encourage all others; she is always available to be the next option and works hard for her team.
Spirit of Football award winner
Horsham Saints' Bailey Brennan was presented a Blue Ribbon Foundation Spirit of Football award.
The club describe Bailey as a well-loved team Member of the Horsham Saints Under 17s Football team.
He is seen as a great vice-captain who leads by example.
Brennan has a quiet, respectable nature and all the good qualities you would love to see in a young and up-and-coming footballer.
Bailey is hard at the football, shows no fear and is a real team player encouraging all his teammates to produce their best football.
Spirit of Netball award winner
Stawell Warriors 17 and Under netballer Ruby Peters has been presented a Blue Ribbon Foundation Spirit of Netball award.
The club describes Peters as a dedicated and enthusiastic player who has played with the Stawell Warriors for years.
Peters works hard for her team and plays her role throughout the midcourt.
She has taken her netball to another level this year, working on her on-court voice and direction to support the team.
Ruby has embraced her first year in 17's, playing against tough competition.
However, she always finds space on the court and brings her teammates into the game.
She gives it her all at training and does everything asked of her, and plays a smart game.
Peters stepped up this season by playing Wimmera Representative netball and her first A Grade game last week.
Spirit of Football award winner
Noradjuha Quantong's Rosco Hair was awarded a Blue Ribbon foundation Spirit of Football award.
The Bombers describe Hair as an enthusiastic team player who loves to take the game on.
Hair is a versatile player that can play in both the midfield and the back line.
Rosco is the type of player who isn't afraid to try new things and is always encouraging of his teammates.
He is extremely coachable, always listening to instructions and wanting to learn and improve areas of an already established football skillset.
Hair is exceptionally reliable when following game plans, interpreting instructions and putting them into action whilst playing the game with the highest level of fairness.
Spirit of Netball award winner
Noradjuha Quantong's Olivia Heard was presented with a Blue Ribbon Foundation Spirit of Sport award.
Heard started her netball journey with the Bombers in the 13 and Unders in 2018.
The club saw Heard's passion for the game ignite when she had the confidence to play various positions on the court.
Heard is a goalie and a strong mid-court player with a can-do attitude.
Olivia displays great sportsmanship on and off the court, always willing to help anywhere from in the kitchen to doing the scoreboard.
Spirit of Football award winner
Dimboola's Brodie Foster has received a Blue Ribbon Foundation Spirit of Football award.
The Roos describe Foster as a young man who has displayed a great desire to improve his game and develop as a young adult, his attitude towards the club and the volunteers has been nothing short of remarkable
Brodie has grown throughout his time at Dimboola, and the club look forward to many games that lie ahead.
Spirit of Netball award winner
Natimuk United 17 and Under netballer Alexandra Taylor was presented a Blue Ribbon Foundation Spirit of Netball award.
Taylor has been playing for Natimuk United for several years now, and is described as a valuable member of our club.
She is currently playing as a defender in the 17 and Unders' side, as well as holding a junior development position in our A grade side.
Taylor always shows respect to coaches and umpires.
She is always willing to listen and to ask questions to better learn and understand the rules or to improve her own game.
This year Alexandra has also taken an interest in becoming an umpire and can be found umpiring the modified netball team regularly.
She is always willing to help with any job around the club and always eager to learn any new roles.
Spirit of Football award winner
Edenhope Apsley Under 17 footballer Adam Hood has received a Blue Ribbon Foundation Spirit of Football award.
Hood is described by the club as a leader and role model for many kids from the Edenhope Apsley community through football, basketball, and motorbikes.
He is a very mature young man that is a pleasure to coach.
While a talented player, Hood is equally noted for his sportsmanship and conduct on the field.
Spirit of Netball award winner
Warrack Eagles 17 and Under netballer Jonti McCoy was presented a Blue Ribbon Foundation Spirit of Netball award.
Eagles' 17 and Under coach Bonnie Gunn describes McCoy as dedicated and passionate about netball, her team and club and is always willing to learn, teach and help where she can.
McCoy is versatile player who can slot into any position on the court but has played this season's games through the mid-court.
Jonti is the captain of the 17 and Unders' side this season, and her commitment to her netball has also seen her join the Eagles B Grade side.
Spirit of Netball award winner
Dimboola Roos 17 and Under netballer Katie Griffiths has received a Blue Ribbon Foundation Spirit of Netball award.
Griffiths began her journey in Net Set Go over six years ago, and is described by the club as an extremely valued member who represents the club in many roles.
A leader of our 17 and Unders' netball team, Katie is a tenacious defender on the court and always demonstrates a 'can-do' and 'team-first' attitude.
In 2023, Katie put her hand up to co-coach the 13 Under team and is a positive role model to these girls both on and off the court.
Spirit of Netball award winner
Swifts netballer Charntae Austin was presented with a Spirit of Netball award on Saturday, May 20.
Austin has played all of her junior netball with the Swifts and is known around the club as a player with attentive listening skills and quiet determination.
The Swifts described Austin as:
Charntae's ability to listen keenly allows her to absorb valuable guidance from coaches and mentors to enable continuous improvement.
Despite her quiet demeanour, Austin consistently delivers a never-give-up performance on the courts, fuelled by hard work and dedication.
Spirit of Football award winner
Noradjuha Quantong's Samuel Hudson has received a Blue Ribbon Foundation Spirit of Football award.
Hudson's Under 17's coach, Austin Smith, describes him as:
A small roving forward who loves sneaking a goal and hunting the football, and he spends a bit of time through the midfield, where his drive and effort wins him plenty of the football.
As his football has developed over the last few seasons, Sam manages to have an impact where ever he is positioned on the park for our team.
Sam is dedicated to his football and his club, he is always putting up his hand to help out where ever needed.
Spirit of Netball award winner
Minyip Murtoa's Mikaela Wright was presented with a Spirit of Netball award.
Wright is described as determined and whose drive and passion for netball shines through each week for her team.
The Burras have praised Wright for her positive attitude and the way she gives it her all whenever Wright takes the court.
Spirit of Netball award winner
Pimpinio's Tahnee Brown was presented with a HDFNL Spirit of Netball award.
Brown started her netball career with Net Set Go and has continued to play all her Junior netball at Pimpinio.
She is a talented defender who reads the play well.
Brown is a versatile player who can shoot goals when switched to the other end of the court.
Being a top-age player in 2023, Brown happily guides the younger players around the court.
She also plays in the A grade team this season and has adjusted well to the senior level.
Spirit of Football award winner
Nhill's Caleb Zanker was awarded a WFNL Spirit of Football award.
Zanker is only in his third season of Australian rules football.
He is playing consistent football for the Under-17s.
After playing some senior football in 2022, Zanker is thriving in the ruck in 2023, playing against people in his own age group.
He has brought his senior experience to the team while still learning the craft of his position and is a valuable team member.
Spirit of Netball award winner
Nhill's Elizabeth van der Linden was presented with a WFNL Spirit of Netball award.
van der Linden has stepped up to under-17's this year and has taken on the captaincy.
She brings enthusiasm from the centre position.
No matter what the scoreboard says, Van Der Linden and her team stay positive and continue to improve on their game each week.
Spirit of Football award winner
Pimpinio's Eamon Pyers was awarded a HDFNL Spirit of Football award.
Pyers came to the club at the start of 2020; despite being at Pimpinio for a relatively short period, Pyers has settled in like he has been at the club for several years.
This year he is one of the leaders in the Under-17 team - often leading from the front and bringing his younger and smaller teammates into the game.
Pyers never has a harsh word and is more than happy to take his turn when it comes to various rosters.
Spirit of Football award winner
Horsham Demon Gibson Perry has been awarded a Blue Ribbon Foundation Spirit of Football award.
Gibson came to the Horsham Football Netball Club at the start of the 2022 season after he started his juniors at the Laharum Football Netball Club.
Since he came to Horsham, he has been a very hard worker on the training track, always trying to improve his performance on the field.
On game day, he is prepared to do whatever is required to help his team, whether working hard in the ruck or moving forward or back.
He is always more than happy to do what's best for the team. He shows leadership at training and during the games.
Spirit of Netball award winner
Horsham Demons under 17's netballer Sarah Miller has been presented with a Blue Ribbon Foundation Spirit of Netball award.
Miller is a versatile player that puts in 100 per cent every quarter.
She is a fierce leader and has the ability to lift her teammates to the next level during games.
Finding herself in the mid-court this season, Miller is a key playmaker.
Her passion for the game and enthusiasm to improve will make Miller a great asset when she moves to senior netball.
Spirit of Football award winner
Rupanyup's Hugh Weidemann was presented with a Blue Ribbon Foundation Spirit of Football award.
Every week, Hugh turns up to junior and senior club football training, continually learning the trade of the game that he just loves playing.
Hugh also volunteers to run the scoreboard at home games and often runs water or the boundary at away games.
Whether he plays in the under 17 or under 14's, Hugh sets an example for his peers as a tough in-and-under type player.
Spirit of Netball award winner
Jeparit Rainbow's Nekeisha Bastin was presented with a HDFNL Spirit of Netball award.
During her junior career, Bastin has continued to grow as a player and is very eager to take any opportunities to improve her game.
Her dedication has led to her being selected to represent the Horsham District Football Netball League Representative teams in 2022 and 2023.
Bastin was also recognised for her efforts at the club and played her first senior game in 2022 at the age of 15.
Round Three Spirit of Netball award winner
Kalkee's Kody Benbow was the round three recipient of the Horsham District Football Netball League Blue Ribbon Foundation Spirit of Netball award.
I am honoured to have received this award. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to my current coaches Meaghan Pohlner and Jaymi O'Connor, who have already taught me so much not only about netball but also about sportsmanship," Benbow said.
"I started playing Net Set Go at Central Park on a very early Saturday morning. I followed my netball all the way and now I'm currently in my ninth year at Kalkee playing 17 and Unders."
Round three Spirit of Football award winner
Ararat Rats' under 17 footballer James Jennings is the round three Wimmera Football Netball League Blue Ribbon Foundation Spirit of Football award winner.
Jennings has been an impressive player for the Ararat Football Club for several years, culminating in a fantastic season in 2022, where he led the under 17 side to an incredible premiership victory.
He was elected captain of the Rats under 17 side in 2023 and shows leadership both on and off the field. Jennings encourages those around him, particularly younger players, to play with his fearless attitude.
Round two Spirit of Netball award winner
Horsham Saints' Cara Tippet is the round two recipient of the Wimmera Football Netball League Blue Ribbon Foundation Spirit of Netball award.
Tippet started playing netball for the Saints as a 10-year-old at Central Park.
She has played under 13's, under 15's and under 17's and has now secured a spot playing senior netball.
Tippet has been a representative player for the Wimmera Interleague for the past three years.
Round two Spirit of Football award winner
Swifts' Lachie Kenyon was the round two Horsham and District Football Netball League Spirit of Football award recipient.
Kenyon started playing football with the Swifts in 2021 in the under 14's. He is a quality player and a quiet achiever.
In 2022, Kenyon was able to overcome a serious arm injury and has returned to football even better than before.
Kenyon is a dedicated player to his team and the Swifts. He is respectful of his teammates, coaches, umpires and opposition.
Round one Spirit of Netball award winner
Taylors' Lake A Grade netballer Lilly Weir is the round one recipient of the Horsham District Football Netball League Blue Ribbon Foundation Spirit of Netball award.
Weir's on-court performance, both skill-wise and attitude, are phenomenal.
Lilly played under 17's last year as a top age under 15's player and has made Interleague squads and the state development program.
Lilly has been a standout in our senior ranks, playing a full season in B Grade last year and moving up into the A Grade side this year.
A true club person Lilly will do anything to help and is constantly looking for ways to improve her game.
Round one Spirit of Football award winner
Warrack Eagles Under-17's footballer Max Inkster was the round one recipient of the Wimmera Football Netball League Blue Ribbon Foundation Spirit of Football award.
The year has started well for Inkster, who is in his first year of Under-17 football with the Warrack Eagles.
Inkster has developed into a very well-balanced footballer who can play in any area of the field.
He is naturally very fit and athletic, with good skills and plenty of pace.
Inkster is not afraid to put his body on the line, which showed on April 15 when he made his senior football debut.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.