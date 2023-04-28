The Wimmera Mail-Times
CFA recognise Wimmera firefighters with National Emergency Medals

April 28 2023
Warracknabeal Fire Brigade captain, Cameron Whelan wears his National Emergency Medal, awarded to him at Horsham's Town Hall on Thursday, April 27. Picture by John Hall
The Country Fire Authority hosted 55 emergency responders from around the Wimmera to Horsham's Town Hall on Thursday, April 27, to be honoured with National Emergency Medals for their heroism during the 2019/20 bushfire crisis.

