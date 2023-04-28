The Country Fire Authority hosted 55 emergency responders from around the Wimmera to Horsham's Town Hall on Thursday, April 27, to be honoured with National Emergency Medals for their heroism during the 2019/20 bushfire crisis.
Among the honourees, the CFA recognised three SES members for their efforts during that season.
Two fire fighters from the Warracknabeal Fire Brigade, Neil Adams and 2019 Australian Fire Service Medal Recipient, Colin Newell, were recognised for their efforts during the 2009 Black Saturday bushfires.
Instituted in 2011, the National Emergency Medal is an operational service medal recognising significant and sustained service to others in a nationally significant Australian emergency.
The floral emblem of Australia, the wattle, adorns both sides, while the eucalyptus green ribbon has seven gold stripes, one for each Australian state, and one for all territories.
"Every now and then, there's a season that is used as the yardstick to measure against the seasons of the past, that ultimately becomes the fabric of what it means to be CFA," said CFA chief officer, Jason Heffernan ahead of the honourees at Horsham's Town Hall.
"The '19-20 fire season is exactly that."
The Black Summer fire season started as early as August, according to Mr Heffernan, who pointed to one fire that burned for 222 days as a testament to how dry the conditions were and how long some of the fires were able to sustain.
During the 2019-20 season, 24 million hectares of Australian land had burned, while 33 people died, including nine firefighters.
A 2020 royal commission into natural disaster also found almost 450 people were killed by smoke from the 2019-20 bushfire season, while 80 per cent of Australians were affected.
"Firefighters often recount that during that season they often fought hard and thought they had the upper hand on the sector that they were working on ... only to turn around and be defeated by that wind change," said Mr Heffernan.
"Or so dry was the conditions that it only took one single log to roll, one single spark to float over the track and then off it would go again."
Firefighter, CFA board member and chair of the honours, awards and remembrance committee for CFA, Dawn Hartog also spoke at the ceremony.
"Like many of you, my season started in 2019, deployed up to New South Wales, to help our colleagues up there to do what we could for them, not realising and not knowing what was to come," said Ms Hartog.
When fire hit locally, Ms Hartog spent most of her time in the State Control Centre, and in the Swifts Creek Incident Control Centre.
"Driving down and actually seeing the devastation first hand brought me back to when I lived in Kinglake in 2009," Ms Hartog said.
In the 2009 Black Saturday bushfires, 120 people were killed in the Kinglake area.
"Knowing the depth of the tragedies that bushfires cause, it made me reflect on how far we've actually come from Black Saturday, to the Black Summer Fires," Ms Hartog continued.
"We are better preparing our communities, and we have been preparing our communities, and I think we can see that in their response and in some of the ways that they stand beside us in certain elements of what we do.
"We've improved our own emergency responses as well, in what we do, and how we do things.
"I think situations such as this evening and situations such as the big fires we get, are time for us to take stock of that, and to realise just what we do have and what we are capable of doing, and that we should be really proud of what we do."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree at Macleay College in Sydney.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree at Macleay College in Sydney.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.