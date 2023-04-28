The Wimmera Mail-Times
Melbourne University Lightning to host Elite Regional Clinic in Horsham

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
Updated April 28 2023 - 4:22pm, first published 3:00pm
The Wimmera and Horsham District under 17's interleague squads at the 2022 clinic. File picture.
Both Wimmera and Horsham District interleague netballers will have the chance to hone their craft under the eyes of some elite coaches and players.

Sports Reporter

I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

