Both Wimmera and Horsham District interleague netballers will have the chance to hone their craft under the eyes of some elite coaches and players.
The Melbourne University Lightning will return its Elite Regional Clinic to Horsham on Sunday, April 30, at Holy Trinity Lutheran College.
Championship and Division One head coach Tegan Hopkins was excited to return to the Wimmera after a successful clinic in July 2022.
"We loved our first Elite Regional Clinic in Horsham, and can't wait to get back," Hopkins said.
Joining Hopkins will be joined by 19 & Under head coach Sarah Mylrea and Australian High Performance and former international coach Karen Worland.
Several Melbourne University Lightning players will also be in attendance.
Local Wimmera and current Lightning athletes Maggie Caris, Rene Caris and Lavinia Fox are all former dual A-Grade Premiership Players for Horsham Saints in the WFNL.
Fox is also playing with Edenhope-Apsley in the 2023 HDFNL season.
Jorja Clode now plays within the Club's Bolts development teams after she attended the 2022 clinic.
Fellow Bolts athlete, Nicola Clyne, hails from Warrack Eagles Football Netball Club.
"The sessions will focus on fundamental skills, but we'll also work in specialist areas and how they can all fit into greater team structures," Hopkins said.
The Horsham clinic will run annually for the next three years.
Event details
2023 Elite Regional Clinic.
Sunday, April 30.
Holy Trinity Lutheran College.
25 Trinity Drive, Horsham.
13 & Under - 8:45am - Registration, 9am - 11am - Clinic.
15 & Under - 11 am - Registration, 11:15 am - 1:15 pm - Clinic.
17 & Under - 1:30 pm - Registration, 1:45 pm - 3:45 pm - Clinic.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
