Detectives from the Armed Crime Squad arrested two people yesterday as part of the investigation into a non-fatal shooting in Horsham last month.
A 26-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were arrested at about 7.30pm on Thursday, April 27, at an Illawarra property.
Both were then interviewed by detectives concerning the shooting; the man was charged with unrelated matters, while the woman was released without charge.
The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.
Emergency services were called to reports multiple people had broken into a residence on Cecil Street at about 7.15am on 17 March.
The resident, a 36-year-old man, sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are yet to be determined, but police believe this is a targeted incident, and the parties involved are known to each other.
Speaking at the scene in March, Detective Senior Sergeant Travis Kerr appealed for public assistance.
"Police are appealing to anyone in the in the area that may have CCTV footage, heard or saw anything that was peculiar or have dashcam footage... contact Crimestoppers or the Horsham police station," Det Snr Sgt Kerr said last month.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
