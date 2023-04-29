It was Pimpinio's game through the early quarter of football against the Laharum Demons.
Loose ball contests were fierce, but the Tigers were the better side with the ball on the ground.
Pimpinio were able to move the ball fast, creating multiple scoring opportunities for the teams forwards and giving them a 22-14 lead at the break.
Neither team could find an easy avenue forward in the second.
The Tigers maintained control of the contest, but struggled to break into the forward 50.
When the Demons had the ball, they struggled to find their mark up field, creating frequent turnovers.
Laharum's Shannan Argall showed his cunning late in the quarter, sneaking behind the defence while a contentious free kick was paid to set up an easy mark and goal.
Laharum found space late in the third along the right wing, but would too often see kicks go to ground where the Tigers were still ruling the loose ball contests.
Down by 50 at the final break, Laharum showed their fight in the final period, they surged toward the final siren, kicking five goals to close the final gap to 32.
The final score favoured the Pimpinio Tigers, 14.12(96) - 9.10(64).
Elsewhere at Pimpinio, it was a dominant day for the Tigers, winning under 14s 9.9(63) - 0.2(2), under 17s 11.12(78) - 1.0(6), and reserves 33.15(225) - 3.3(21).
Harrow-Balmoral vs. Jeparit - Rainbow
The game was won in the first quarter at Balmoral Reserve by the Southern Roos as they took on the Jeparit-Rainbow Storm.
Harrow-Balmoral exploded out of the gate with six goals and five behinds before the first quarter break, leading into the huddles by 34.
In the second, Jeparit-Rainbow found the form that had it sitting in second on the HDFNL ladder coming into this round, the Storm managed to compete with the Southern Roos, but not close the gap.
At half time, the gap was 37; at three quarter time, it was 32; and at the final siren, it was 35.
Harrow-Balmoral won 19-16(130) - 15.5 (95) with Simon Close topped the scoring, with five goals.
In Harrow-Balmoral's reserve side also won on the weekend, with Quentin Willmott collecting 10 goals.
Kalkee vs. Taylors Lake
After blow out losses to Harrow-Balmoral and Jeparit-Rainbow in the opening two rounds, 2022's minor premiers can finally rejoice in victory over Taylors Lake.
Kalkee had their killer instincts from the first bounce, leading into the first break by nine, but it was in the second where they kicked it up a notch.
In the second period, the Kees kicked 6 goals and one behind (37) while keeping the Lakers to only a single point.
Taylors Lake found the goals again in the second half, but they couldn't stop the kees in full flight, Kalkee won the game 19.12(126) - 6.4 (40).
Kalkee's Jayden Kuhne topped the scorers list with five goals.
Swifts vs. Rupanyup
The Swifts played out a back-and-forth contest against the HDFNL's defending premiers, Rupanyup.
The Panthers took a 10-point lead to the first quarter break but saw it fall away entirely in the second, with Swifts leading a one-point ball game at half time.
The Panthers shut the Swifts out in the third, the Stawell side were forced to settle for only two behinds while Rupanyup posted four more goals.
However, at the change of ends, the Swifts returned the favour, adding four goals and six behinds to Rupanyup three one-pointers, to lead at the final siren 10.12(72) - 9.13 (67).
Swifts also picked up the win in the under 17s, with Austin Giusa kicking 11 goals.
Edenhope-Apsley vs. Kaniva-Leeor United
The Edenhope-Apsley Saints beat the Kaniva-Leeor Cougars, 18.13(121) - 5.7(37) at Edenhope Football Ground.
It was a four quarters performance from the Saints, who came closest to losing a quarter in the second, where their four goals and two behind saw a response of one goal and three behinds from the cougars.
Cleve Hughes (6) and Jak Ryan (5) lead the Saints scoring on the day, while KLU's Willis Stimson picked up 11 goals in the under 17s.
Natimuk United vs. Noradjuha-Quantong
The Noradjuha-Quantong Bombers won three of the four quarters against their Natimuk Road rivals, the Rams, with a third quarter surge not enough for the team in blue and yellow to find the lead by the final siren.
The difference at the siren was 40, favouring the Bombers 13.21(99) - 9.5(59), despite one Ram slotting seven six-pointers.
The Bombers picked up a dominant win in the reserves, 197-0, with Troy Chapple (5) and Shaun Bray (6) taking home bags.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree at Macleay College in Sydney.
