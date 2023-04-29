The Southern Mallee Giants have handed Minyip Murtoa its first defeat of the 2023 WFNL season.
2022 Toohey Medalist Kieran Delahunty returned to Murtoa Recreation Reserve at the helm of the Giants, and his side recorded a 13.13.91 to 9.3.57 victory.
The opening bounce saw Kieran face off against Lachlan Delahunty.
The Burras did not take long to strike in front of its home crowd.
Warwick Stone was infringed in a ruck contest inside the forward 50, and Stone converted the set shot.
Minyip Murtoa controlled both possession and territory as the Giants struggled to move the football past the centre.
Southern Mallee had its first sight at goal on the 13-minute mark when Josh Webster kicked a minor score, but, he did not need a second invitation.
Kieran Delahunty hit Webster with a lace out pass 45 metres out, directly in front, and the Giants were away.
Lou White scored back-to-back goals after the Giants were awarded a downfield free kick.
At the first change, Southern Mallee led 2.3.15 to 1.1.7
At the Giants quarter-time huddle, Delahunty was happy with the start.
"We absorbed the heat really well," Delahunty said.
"If we are not looking forward (with the ball in hand), we are looking wide for the switch."
The second term was an end-to-end affair.
The Giants added five goals, while the Burras added three.
Southern Mallee led by 22 points at halftime.
The Burras showed why they were the 2022 premiers as they flew out of the blocks in the third term.
A 28-point deficit was quickly reduced to 13, but the Giants had answers.
Three consecutive Southern Mallee goals ended the third term; the margin at the last change was only three goals.
However, the Burras would be without some of its most important players for the rest of the match.
Defender Oscar Gawith had ice on his calf, and Lachlan Delahunty was in a tracksuit.
The Giants controlled the opening stages of the final term.
Webster kicked his fourth and fifth goals as the football lived in Southern Mallee's forward half.
Minyip Murtoa had to wait 17 minutes for its first entry inside the forward 50.
Tanner Smith would kick a consolation (his third) as the Giants prevailed by 34 points.
Dimboola Roos v Horsham Demons
Dimboola overcame a slow start to defeat the Horsham Demons in a high-scoring match at Dimboola Recreation Reserve.
A combined 19 goals were kicked in the second half, as the Roos claimed the 18.10.118 to 16.8.104 victory.
Dimboola coach Jack Landt kicked four goals, and Michael Graham chipped in with three.
Landt and Jonathon Ross featured in the Roos' best.
Jordan Motton kicked six for Horsham and was joined by Benjamin Janetzki in the Demons' best.
Ararat Rats v Warrack Eagles
The Rats defeated the Warrack Eagles 15.16.106 to 5.3.33 at Alexandra Oval.
Tom Mills kicked five goals for the Rats, while its defence kept the Eagles scoreless in the first term.
Mills and Flynn Toner were atop Ararat's best.
Declan Powell kicked two goals for the Eagles.
Thomas James and Nick Ingram featured in their best players.
Stawell Warriors v Horsham Saints
The Horsham Saints defeated Stawell Warriors at Central Park.
Stawell was inaccurate in front of goal in its 5.10.40 to 11.9.75 loss.
There were five individual goal-kickers for the Warriors.
Tom Eckel continues his strong start to the season; Sean Mantell joined him atop the Warriors' best.
Saints' Jarrod Garth kicked four goals for the second week in a row.
Gage Wright and Tom Butler featured in the Saints' best.

