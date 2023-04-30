Despite the Noradjuha-Quantong Bombers steadily leading its third round HDFNL contest through all four quarters, the Natimuk United Rams refused to make it easy.
A strong defensive effort from both teams saw plenty of interceptions but the Bombers maintained the edge.
At the first quarter break, Noradjuha-Quantong lead by 3.
The Bombers pushed away from the opposition in the second.
Captain and goal shooter, Shannon Couch gave Noradjuha-Quantong the edge under their offensive net, she rarely missed and was difficult to beat for a rebound.
At half time, the Bombers had grown their lead to seven, and from there, they took control.
At the third quarter break, the Bombers lead by 19 and by 23 at full time, to win 57-34.
Pimpinio vs. Laharum
The Laharum Demons have kept their unbeaten run alive, coming out of their tight, third round fixture against Pimpinio with a four point lead.
The Tigers proved they are a team ready to mix it up with the league top team, keeping the scored close throughout the game.
Pimpinio won the fourth quarter of the game, 15-13, but needed a six point swing.
the final score read 62-58.
Tahnee Brown and Tahlia Thompson were named best players for the Tigers, while Olivia Jones and Caitlin Story received the same accolade for the Demons.
Swifts vs. Rupanyup
Last year's wooden spooners are now three from three, once again showing the success of the Panthers off season recruitment.
Rupanyup scored at least 10 points in every period of this strong four quarters effort to win with a final score of 46-28.
Adelle Weidemann and Faith McKenzie were named best players for the Panthers., while Edwina Flackmore and Erin Freeland earned the same for the Swifts.
Kalkee vs. Taylors Lake
Kalkee have again showed they are one of the team to beat in this year's HDFNL A grade netball competition with a soaring win over the Taylors Lake Lakers.
The Kees dominated all four quarters of the game at Kalkee Recreation Reserve, with their lowest scoring period still seeing them add 11 goals.
Jedah Huf proved herself one of the pickups of the off season by getting her third best player nod in as many games.
Rianna Kuhne was named best player along with Huf, while Tayla Eitze and Harriet Overman got the nod for the Lakers.
Harrow-Balmoral vs. Jeparit-Rainbow
The Jeparit-Rainbow Storm have picked up a win on the road against the Harrow-Balmoral Southern Roos in the HDFNL's third round.
The result may be unsurprising but the Roos may have been hoping to see a closer scorecard at the game's end, with the Storm taking the win 67-31.
Febey McClure and Rosie Close earned best player nods for Harrow-Balmoral, while Hannah McIllree and coach Penny Fisher were named the same for the Storm.
Edenhope-Apsley vs. Kaniva-Leeor United
The Edenhope-Apsley Saints collected the four points after a Kaniva-Leeor United forfeit.
