The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/Sport/Horsham District League

Noradjuha-Quantong claim Natimuk Road Derby | HDFNL round three

John Hall
By John Hall
Updated April 30 2023 - 6:51pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Despite the Noradjuha-Quantong Bombers steadily leading its third round HDFNL contest through all four quarters, the Natimuk United Rams refused to make it easy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree at Macleay College in Sydney.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.