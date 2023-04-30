The Minyip Murtoa Burras and Southern Mallee Giants have played out an early match of the season contender in round three of the WFNL.
The Burras came from four goals down at three-quarter time and defeated the Giants 42 goals to 40 at Murtoa Recreation Reserve.
The first quarter started rapidly, as Minyip Murtoa employed long passes into its attacking third, whilst the Southern Mallee defenders kept the pressure on.
With the score nine goals to ten at quarter time, Burras coach Sheridan Petering made some adjustments in an attempt to disrupt the Giants' pressure.
Goal shooter Jessie Newell and goal-attack Maddison Morgan were instructed to continue to lead at the ball user to create space for teammates to use.
Petering was also extremely happy with the Burras' defensive pressure.
The Giants made a change of its own to begin the second quarter.
2021 Hatcher Medalist Jodie Hayes moved from centre to wing attack.
The end-to-end nature continued in the second; the score at the long break was 20 to 24 in Southern Mallee's favour.
Both teams' defensive units stood up in the third term.
Ruby Wilson (in her first senior match) and Olivia Revell had several key intercepts.
The Giants held a three-point lead at the last change.
In its three-quarter time huddle, Hayes was the most vocal.
"We've got to hold it girls. We need to keep the intensity," Hayes said.
The Burras came out like a completely different team in the early stage of the final term.
They kept the giants scoreless as Minyip Murtoa erased the four-goal deficit.
Giants co-coach Steph Thomson finally broke through as she looked to get her team over the line.
Newell and Brand's rebounding gave the Burras several second-chance opportunities in the other goal circle.
The intensity lifted even further in the last two minutes; Minyip Murtoa held a 40-38 goal lead.
The Burras ultimately held on for the 42-40 win.
Wilson and Alexandra Hanson featured in Minyip Murtoa's best.
For Southern Mallee, Jodie Hayes and Ruby Fisher stood out.
Stawell Warriors v Horsham Saints
The Horsham Saints overcame a four-goal halftime deficit to defeat the Stawell Warriors.
The final score was 41-39 at Central Park.
The Saints regained the lead in the third quarter, but the Warriors surged in the last.
A 12-goal to 10 last quarter was not quite enough for the home side.
Lauren Homden and Jemma Clarkson featured in the Warriors' best.
Abby Hallam and Sophie Taylor impressed for the Saints.
Ararat Rats v Warrack Eagles
The Ararat Rats defeated the Warrack Eagles 56-32 at Alexandra Oval.
Bella Westbrook was named in the Rats' best, and Laney McLoughlan scored 41 goals.
For the Eagles, Briodi McKenzie scored 17 goals, and Sarah Marchment scored 15.
Dimboola Roos v Horsham Demons
The Horsham Demons responded dominantly with a 68-33 goal win over Dimboola at Dimboola Recreation Reserve.
Holly Ross continued her early season form as she joined Ashlee Morrish in the Roos' best.
For the Demons, Romi Miller and Georgia Batson featured in the best.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
