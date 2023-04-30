The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

One motorist dead after crash on Remlaw Road in Vectis

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
Updated April 30 2023 - 7:15pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

UPDATE: 7:05pm

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.