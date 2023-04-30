UPDATE: 7:05pm
Victoria Police have confirmed a motorist has died after a crash on Remlaw Road in Vectis.
"Emergency services were called to the intersection of Curran Road and Remlaw Road just before 6pm after reports a car had crashed into a pole and caught fire," the statement read.
"The fire was extinguished and the yet to be identified driver was found to be deceased. The intersection is closed and diversions are in place while police investigate the incident."
Anyone who witnessed the collision, has dashcam footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
EARLIER: Emergency services are asking motorists to avoid Remlaw Road after a severe accident.
Witnesses reported that a car struck a power pole near the intersection of Remlaw and Curran roads in Vectis at about 6pm on Sunday, April 30, 2023.
Currently, five CFA crews are attending the incident while SES, Ambulance Victoria and Victoria police attend the scene.
It is not known how many people are involved in the incident.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au.
More to come.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
