Owners of the Apsley Hotel, the Border Inn, have had little to celebrate in the last five months since waking to find a car had smashed into the building in the early hours of the morning.
It had travelled through three rooms and then came to rest in the bar of the hotel, causing considerable damage and interruption to their newly acquired business.
The pub has been closed since the incident, with owners and staff without income and locals without their popular meeting place, but after a long wait that is about to change.
"Today we've been advised that Johns Lyng Group has been appointed to repair the icon, the lady, the Border Inn," said owners Shane Burke and Catherine Warke.
While still unclear about the process and the timeframe Mr Burke said, "as custodians our aim is the have her up and running as soon as possible."
"As well as being important to have the business open for them as the owners it is also important for the community," he said.
"We want it open mainly for the greater Apsley Community, our little town needs her heart beat back and as God is our witness she'll tick like never before."
Mr Burke went on to say thankyou to everyone who has supported "a couple of novice blow ins" describing himself and his partner Ms Warke who had only taken over the hotel months before the incident which closed them down.
