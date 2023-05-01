Turf war not ideal for patients

Proposed changes to prescription medicine mean patients will be able to buy two months' worth of subsidised medicines on a single prescription, rather than two separate prescriptions.
The change may be welcomed for patients with chronic conditions, such as heart disease, who will now have their script refills for medications increased from 30 days to 60 days.
The government says this will save about $180 on average a year for more than six million Australians.
But already regional pharmacists have warned the decision will simply exacerbate medicine shortages, along with impacts on the financial viability of businesses.
Some pharmacists have talked about the difficulties of phoning doctors to consult over alternative brands due to the supply shortage and negative pressure this can place on patients as well.
Their strongest concern, however, is around potential patient safety arguing that dispensing 60 days of medication, rather than the current 30 day supply, could lead to more patients suffering side effects and wastage of some medications already in short supply.
While the Pharmacy Guild of Australia has echoed these concerns the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners, who back the changes, has countered that there is no evidence of a shortage of medicine and told people to "beware of scare campaigns".
The fight playing out between the peak bodies of each profession may not reflect real-world working examples between pharmacies and doctors, but it is still concerning when cooperation is key to the best health outcomes.
The pressure on GPs and the crisis they are facing with medicare rebates is well documented and the results, in terms of financial viability for clinics, has meant a growing shortage of doctors and in-turn access for patients.
Emergency departments then feel the brunt and that is often when people have got a lot sicker.
The prescription changes, however convenient or cost-saving, would not want to undercut pharmacy viability and potentially pull another link from the vital health-care chain.
