Murra Warra Wind Farm Community Grants Program Opens

May 1 2023 - 5:00pm
Sustainable Community grants fund opens
Sustainable Community grants fund opens

Applications to the third round of a Wimmera Southern Mallee community grants fund open on Monday, April 17 with a total funding pool of $96,000 available.

