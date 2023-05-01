Sustainable Community grants fund opens

Applications to the third round of a Wimmera Southern Mallee community grants fund open on Monday, April 17 with a total funding pool of $96,000 available.
The Murra Warra Wind Farm Sustainable Community Grants Fund provides financial support to promote social and environmental sustainability initiatives for the benefit of communities within the Horsham Rural City, Hindmarsh and Yarriambiack shire councils.
Not-for-profit groups or organisations can apply for small grants of up to $5000 or large grants of up to $20,000. With the recent completion of Murra Warra stage two, comprising 38 turbines, this year's available funding has increased significantly to $96,000.
The grants program is part of the wind farm's community investment program.
The Wimmera Development Association manages the Fund.
WDA project manager Vernetta Taylor said the program received an overwhelming response to the first two rounds and has funded a total of 19 projects for non-profit community groups and organisations, featuring environmental and sustainability initiatives.
"The Fund provides community groups and organisations an opportunity to develop innovative and sustainable environmental projects that will have immediate and lasting benefits for communities and the wider region," she said.
"It also aims to strengthen community connections and social wellbeing by supporting projects that enhance and encourage healthy and active communities."
Applications open on Monday April 17 and close at midnight Sunday May 28. Conditions apply.
All projects must be completed by June 30, 2024.
Applications can be made via www.wda.org.au and hard copy forms are available on request.
People wanting more information should phone Vernetta Taylor on 0419 114 274.
