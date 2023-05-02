Pharmacists speak out against changes to prescription dispensing amidst medicine shortages

Changes to how prescriptions are dispensed have attracted the ire of pharmacists nationwide.
Read also: Health system under pressure from long-COVID
The proposal in the federal budget would allow GPs to issue patients 60 days' worth of medicine from July 1, 2023.
Horsham Pharmacist Carlie Streeter has owned the AMCAL Pharmacy for 11 years and fears for her staff's jobs and the most vulnerable in her community by the decision of the Federal Government to implement the 30 to 60 days prescription model for consumers.
"As a pharmacist, I want to see the cost of living reduced for our communities, but the model suggested by the government will result in a shortage of medicines and the closure of pharmacies in Australia. This is not something I am making up - it is a fact." she said.
"My team and I were excited about the pricing reduction from $42 to $30 medicines which can be a massive saving for people and we'd like to see that reduced even further.
"But this new model has been announced without any consultation from pharmacists, we have had no opportunity to contribute.
"There is already a shortage of many medicines and this in part is the fall-out from COVID-19 and the continuing delays in manufacture but there are other factors that are creating the shortages in some childhood antibiotics, heart, diabetes and cholesterol medicines to name a few."
Ms Streeter said at first, she welcomed the idea behind the government's proposal of 60-day prescriptions, but when looking at the details, as it stands, it will, in her opinion, destroy a system that is the envy of the rest of the world.
"Just for example if a patient has five prescriptions and two are on the 60 day plan and three are on a 30 day plan, the patient will still require a doctors appointment the same number of times," she said.
"In addition, it becomes more complicated for the patient to manage their medication, and in the case of the doctor changing a patient's medication, it will contribute to more waste.
"Is it good medical care for a doctor to only see a patient once or twice a year?
"Perhaps it is okay for a patient whose condition is stable but not everyone is."
In a video published on Instagram, Priceline Pharmacy pharmacist Cobie McQueen said the proposed 60-day dispensing across a wide range of medications would be detrimental to the health of all Australians.
"You may or may not be aware, but there is a huge number of commonly used medications that are either unavailable for us to order or come in so sporadically you may or may not get a supply," she said in the video.
"If 60 days supply comes in, the limited supply that we do have will be exhausted twice as quickly."
Ms McQueen also said the 60-day prescription dispensing would cut funding to pharmacies.
"Every time we dispense the script, and you pay either $7.30 or $30 depending if you have a concession card or not, the government reimburses us the costs and the remaining cost of the medication," she said.
"They also pay us a fee for dispensing the script... so cutting that funding is going to affect our ability to offer those services."
Since publishing the video, the pharmacy industry has put a proposal to the government to retain the 30 day script model but with less cost to the consumer.
"The date to implement the new model was planned for July 1st, that has been pushed back to September 1, 2023, but that is still not time to increase our supply and change our entire business model," Ms McQueen said on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
"The government pays the pharmacy a dispensing fee and that will be at least halved if the proposal in its current form is implemented.
"This will lead to pharmacies cutting back on services like free deliveries and other services we provide free of charge.
"Our free delivery service requires a full time staff member in addition to our 35 staff which we hope to keep but that is uncertain at this time."
Ms McQueen said about 320 medications will be on the new list of 60 day prescriptions, meaning some patients will have a 30-day and 60-day script, negating any reduction that may have been available.
She said the pandemic had certainly had an affect on supply but there had been problems before that.
"Some of the medications on short supply are commonly used for diabetes, blood pressure, heart conditions and mental health to name a few," she said.
"The new model, if there is to be one, needs better planning, more time to get the supply chain in place, more information about how the funding model will work and how the smaller regional pharmacies will be supported because without this, there will certainly be closures.
"We want to keep our staff, look after our clients, keep our existing opening hours and have the medication we need for our community. Lack of transparency from the government has created an uncertain future for pharmacists and clients."
National President of the Pharmacy Guild of Australia, Professor Trent Twomey, said millions of patients would be worse off because the proposal guaranteed medicine shortages nationwide.
"If the Federal Government proceeds with this proposal, everyday prescription medicine will be put into severe shortages lasting months, not days or weeks," he said.
"I am very concerned for Australian patients, and big shortages will hit common medicines that treat cholesterol, blood pressure, diabetes, depression, anxiety, epilepsy and Parkinson's disease to name just a few."
Grampians Health was contacted for comment.
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.