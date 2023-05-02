Members of the Horsham Croquet Club searched the back of wardrobes, op shops and current day fashions to fit out for the 100 year anniversary of their club and many thousands of games enjoyed by hundreds of members during those years.
Dressed in the style of the era of the club's launch, about 60 people enjoyed the afternoon celebration with a chat, a game of croquet, videos from times past and then celebrated with afternoon tea.
"It was lovely to catch up with some of our past members who were able to attend," member Rae Hill said.
"It was funny to watch each other playing croquet in our costumes and imagining what it was like to dress that way all the time and to play in long frocks," she said.
"Apart from catching up with each other, we acknowledged the event with several speeches and the cutting of a cake by Life Member Iris Williams," Ms Hill said.
"Our members said they searched wardrobes, borrowed from friends, and some made their costumes and others really fitted in well with some of today's fashions that are similar in many ways," she said.
"There was a lot of laughter as we admired each others costumes and many exclamations of - oh my lord -when we saw how we may have looked back then," she said
The enjoyable day continued into the evening with a dinner at Glen Logan Restaurant where members continued to reminisce and make plans for the next 100 years of Horsham Croquet Club.
Play days for Golf Croquet are as follows: Tuesday-12.30pm start 1pm (social) Thursday-10am start 10.30am Saturday-10am start 10.30am
CHANGES- Tues. Nov-March 1st 6.30pm/7pm Thur.
Jan-March 1st 9/9.30am & 6.30/7pm Sat.
Jan-March !st 9/9.30am
Competition and Social Golf Croquet is played with alternating level and handicap each week. Visitors are most welcome, with names in 30 minutes before play. Mallets are provided for beginners or visitors.
Flat heeled shoes must be worn.
For further information - email contact-horshamcroquetclub@gmail.com
