Horsham Croquet Club celebrated 100 years of playing croquet

By Sheryl Lowe
Updated May 2 2023 - 4:29pm, first published 12:00pm
Members and visitors celebrate Horsham Croquet Club 100 year anniversary. Picture by Marni Saunders
Members and visitors celebrate Horsham Croquet Club 100 year anniversary. Picture by Marni Saunders

Members of the Horsham Croquet Club searched the back of wardrobes, op shops and current day fashions to fit out for the 100 year anniversary of their club and many thousands of games enjoyed by hundreds of members during those years.

