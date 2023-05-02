The Horsham Demons have tasted defeat for the first time in the 2023 WVFFL season.
Horsham was defeated by Ladder leaders South Warrnambool 7.5.47 to 1.3.9 on Sunday, April 30.
For the second consecutive week, the Demons travelled to Warrnambool in a top-of-the-table clash.
South Warrnambool kept the Demons scoreless in the first term at Friendlies Society Park.
The lead was extended to 31 points at half time as the Demons struggled in its forward half.
Lauren Sykes kicked Horsham's only goal in the third quarter as South Warrnambool was held scoreless in the third quarter.
The Demons defence held firm in the final quarter but could only add a minor score to its total, the final margin was 38 points.
Goalkickers: L. Sykes
Best: K. Harris, A. Walter, D. Brown, J. Huf, S. Cross, D. Pike
Horsham returns to City Oval in round five when they host Tyrendarra on Sunday, May 7.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
