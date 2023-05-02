The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

The Demons were defeated by South Warrnambool in round four of the WVFFL

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
May 2 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Horsham Demons have tasted defeat for the first time in the 2023 WVFFL season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Reporter

I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.