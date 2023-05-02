For the past three seasons, GWV Rebels and Minyip Murtoa defender Oscar Gawith has relished his time in defence.
Before starting his senior career with the Burras in 2021, Gawith was a goal-kicking midfielder, but he has now found a home on the last line of defence.
"(I have) really started to find my place down there in the backline because I never really played there before my first senior game. I have played there ever since," Gawith said.
Since 2020, Gawith has balanced club and Rebels commitments.
"I have been in the Rebels program for three or four years, so I knew what I was coming into," Gawith said.
"I did the under 18s last year, so I knew exactly what was going to happen. I am glad I have had the performance to go with it."
As a result, Gawith has had some eye-catching performances so far in the Coates Talent League season.
The Rebels have won three of its first four matches and sit eighth on the ladder (on percentage).
Gawith has featured in the Rebels' best twice, including a best-on-ground performance in a come-from-behind win over the Sydney Swans Academy in round two.
"It has been a pretty good start for us," Gawith said.
"I have been playing alright, so that is a bonus."
Gawith is not the only Wimmera representative in the Rebels squad for 2023.
Joel Freijah has starred whilst Connor Weidemann played in the round four defeat by the Dandenong Stingrays.
Clubmate Tyler Pidgeon has been named as an emergency early in the season.
"I have been going down there with a lot of Wimmera boys, you've got familiar faces there, and they have started pretty well themselves," Gawith said.
The Talent League takes a bit of a backwards step for those involved in the Rebels program, with the next fixture not until Sunday, May 21.
Until then, Gawith will be back in the WFNL with the Burras.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
