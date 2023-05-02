Midwifery team grows at Horsham

Grampians Health Horsham has added three new qualified registered midwives to its maternity team.
Clare Henstridge, Chelsea Millemaci and Amber Rowsell have completed their year of consolidation as junior midwives after finishing their post-graduate studies the year before.
The Horsham midwifery clinical education team is headed by Helen McMaster and includes Leah Askew and Lisa Florence. Ms McMaster said the team trained an average of four new midwifery students each year.
"It's a long running program that we will continue to deliver so we can maintain the expanding maternity services we are offering at Horsham," she said.
Grampians Health program director Women and Children's Services Nicole Keogh said midwife training at Horsham campus was an ongoing commitment.
"We have been working on a number of projects to enhance maternity services to the Wimmera region so birthing women have the best support possible," Ms Keogh said.
"Recent examples have included the introduction of the Maternity Outpatients Clinic at the start of the year and our commitment to a full-time lactation service."
On May 5, Grampians Health will be celebrating the International Day of the Midwife to honour the valuable services that midwives provide.
