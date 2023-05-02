The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Ellen Tormey wins 2023 Noel Smith memorial Horsham invitation drivers championship

May 2 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Horsham Harness Racing Club president Terry Lewis presents 2023 Horsham invitation drivers championship Ellen Tormey with her trophy. Picture supplied
Horsham Harness Racing Club president Terry Lewis presents 2023 Horsham invitation drivers championship Ellen Tormey with her trophy. Picture supplied

Charlton reinswoman Ellen Tormey has won the 2023 Noel Smith memorial Horsham invitation drivers championship on April 24, 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.