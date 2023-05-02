Charlton reinswoman Ellen Tormey has won the 2023 Noel Smith memorial Horsham invitation drivers championship on April 24, 2023.
Coming into the event, Tormey had won two races in Mildura on April 22 - the $20,000 Trotters Cup on 15/1 outsider Downunder Barkers, and later on Avoca Blues in the VHRC 3YO Pace.
Across four races Tormey accumulated 39 points with two wins, a second and a third.
Anthony Butt was the next best placed driver, with 27 points, followed by 2022 champion Jack Laugher also on 27.
In 2012 representing Victoria, Tormey won the Australasian Young Drivers Championship in a seven-race series, held in WA during the Inter Dominion Championship carnival, a far cry from the wooden spoon she collected in the same event, the year before in Christchurch.
In 2014 Tormey was awarded the Leigh Plunkett Scholarship, a foundation inaugurated in 2013 as a harness racing charity that would raise money for charitable organisations as well as providing an international scholarship for a young participant. The scholarship enabled Tormey to spend six weeks working in Canada & United States to improve her skills.
